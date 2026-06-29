  • Monday, 29th June, 2026

NELFUND Decries Alleged Unethical Practices by Tertiary Institutions

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago


Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

‎The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has condemned alleged reports that some tertiary institutions are delaying or refusing to refund students whose tuition fees had already been paid before the NELFUND’s disbursement.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Director of Strategic Communications of NELFUND, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

‎Oluwatuyi also expressed concern over alleged reports that some institutions have arbitrarily increased tuition fees and other charges.

‎She said the student loan scheme, introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, was established to remove financial barriers to higher education and not to create additional burdens for students.

‎She said NELFUND was already engaging the affected institutions and relevant authorities to ensure that eligible students received refunds of tuition fees already paid before the loan disbursements.

‎According to her, the engagement is also aimed at ensuring that tuition fees and other institutional charges remain fair, transparent and in line with the objectives of the scheme.

‎Oluwatuyi reaffirmed NELFUND’s commitment to protecting the interests of students and preserving the integrity of the scheme.

‎She urged all participating institutions to uphold the objectives of the initiative and ensure that students fully benefit from the intervention.‎

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