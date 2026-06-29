How Steve Maduka Built Royal Hairs

Leaving a stable job is often considered a risky move, but for Steve Maduka, walking away from the former Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) became the first step toward building an international beauty business.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Hairs Limited did not initially set out to become a player in the hair and beauty industry. When he resigned from PHCN in 2010, selling hair extensions was simply a way to earn income while he searched for another career opportunity.

That search took him to the United Kingdom, where he hoped to build a new life. After spending several months abroad without securing the future he had envisioned, Maduka returned to Nigeria in 2011—a decision he now describes as the defining moment of his entrepreneurial journey.

Back in Lagos, he abandoned the idea of treating the business as a stopgap and committed himself fully to growing Royal Hairs. Starting with limited capital and navigating the uncertainties that confront many young businesses, he focused on quality products, consistency and customer service.

The strategy gradually paid off. By 2016, Royal Hairs had entered a period of rapid growth, opening retail outlets across Nigeria and expanding its workforce to more than 110 employees. The company has since grown into a premium hair extension brand with operations extending beyond Nigeria.

Its latest milestone came in 2024 with the establishment of Royal Hairs Spain S.L. in Barcelona, giving the company a foothold in the European market. From Spain, the business now supplies premium hair extensions to salons, beauty professionals and consumers across countries including Portugal, France, Poland and Sweden.

Maduka, who relocated to Spain to oversee the expansion, continues to manage the company’s Nigerian operations while pursuing broader international ambitions.

Royal Hairs plans to deepen its presence across Africa and Europe and eventually expand into the United Kingdom and the United States through partnerships with retailers, salons, wholesalers and distributors.

Beyond growing the business, Maduka says he is committed to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs in the beauty industry by sharing business insights and improving access to quality hair products.