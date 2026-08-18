  • Monday, 17th August, 2026

Sahara Deepens Investment in African Oilfield Services

Business | 1 second ago

Peter Uzoho 

Sahara Upstream is accelerating the next phase of its oilfield services strategy, strengthening Arahas Global Oilfield Services (Arahas) and SGIR Rigs and Energy Limited as integrated platforms designed to support growing demand for world-class upstream services across Africa.

Speaking on the appointment, Executive Director, Sahara Upstream, Ade Odunsi, said the next phase of growth for Africa’s upstream industry will depend on strong regional service companies with the capability to execute increasingly complex projects safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

“Building resilient energy systems requires equally resilient service businesses,” Odunsi said. “Arahas and SGIR are strategically positioned to deliver the technical expertise, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions required by operators across the continent. Gopi’s appointment strengthens our ability to accelerate that ambition,” he added.

He noted that Sahara continues to invest in businesses that create long-term value across Africa’s energy sector.

“Our objective is not simply to grow two businesses. We are building integrated service platforms capable of supporting exploration, drilling, engineering, project delivery, and production operations at a standard that competes globally while remaining rooted in Africa,” he noted.

Arahas was established to deliver high-impact oilfield services anchored on engineering excellence, operational reliability, innovation, and sustainability, while SGIR provides drilling, engineering, project execution, and field support services that enhance operational efficiency across upstream operations.

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