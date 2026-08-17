GETGP 5th Edition to Empower SMEs With N13M Grant

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Centre for Research In Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM) has announced call for application for its 5th Edition of Grooming Endowment Trust Grant Program (GETGP) that will see 15 small and medium sized enterprises receive N13million in grant as beneficiaries.

Speaking at the formal launch of call , in Lagos, Project Manager , GET Compass, Kenechukwu Ohaeri, said that initiative is focuses on empowering start-ups (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

He noted that applicant must show current operations of the business, consistency in business reporting which include daily sales report, records of monthly sales, and monthly P & L.

According to him, “The primary objective of the grant programme is to provide financial assistance and relevant skills to business owners to scale up and navigate through the business environment.

“Applicants must be at least 18 years old.The business must be a maximum of three years in operation.The business founder must be available to attend a two-week workshop in Lagos. The business must be duly registered with the corporate affairs commission (CAC) and must be viable across sectors like health, education, humanitarian works, enterprise and community development, social entrepreneurship.”

For the senior Operation Manager, Chike Ugwu, said that over the last year 60 beneficiaries have benefitted from the grant as total of N50.5m have been disbursed so far.

“This year 15 businesses will receive a total of N13m. So far we have seen over 24000 over the last 4 years. For this year the deadline for application is 20th August, 2026. We believe that this 15 SMEs after going through our business clinic will never be the same because of the success stories we have seen with our past winners already,” he said.

Commenting, a member of the Technical Committee, Dr. Joseph Mfon, said the ratio of application to winners clearly show the need to empower the sector.

“That is why we appreciate GET Compass and the great work they are doing. It also show that more corporate organisations need to help the sector to boost our economy,” he said.