Former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete Thumbs Down Amachree’s Account of General Abacha’s Death

– Says former intelligence officer seeking publicity

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Twenty-eight years after the death of former head of state General Sani Abacha the circumstances surrounding his demise continue to be shrouded in mystery

While some claim he transitioned during- extra marital activities others believe he died a natural death.

A recent book by Dennis Amachree in which he asked Nigerians to accept the final account of the cause of the death of General Sani Abacha got thumbs down from former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, who accused Mr. Amachree of seeking “recognition”.

A statement by Mr. Etete circulated to newsmen in Minna last weekend said his reaction to the publication is because the late head of state “was not an ordinary man or citizen of Nigeria that such an important case which involves the country’s president should not be taken lightly.

Etete said in the statement that “Mr. Amachree asks Nigerians to accept a detailed account of the final hours of a head of state on nothing but his own recollection, offered twenty-eight years after the fact adding that he (Amachree) names no witness.

The woman on whom his entire account depends is not identified. There is nothing to show she has ever confirmed a word of it.”

In addition, the former minister who described himself as a personal friend of the late head of state said: “the woman on whom his entire account depends is not identified, there is nothing to show she has ever confirmed a word of it.

Etete declared, “I knew the man, and I know him as a close friend. And I am telling you plainly: I do not believe a word of this. In twenty-eight years, through every inquiry and every commission, through all the years when the people close to that night were still alive and still talking, this account was never once raised. Not to me. Not to anyone.”

He particularly questioned the failure of the former intelligence officer to provide a post-mortem report, interrogation records, official files, duty logs or medical findings to substantiate his account of Abacha’s final hours

Etete also asked Amachree for the post-mortem report, which woman, is if she is still live, and if she confirmed the incident.

According to Mr. Dan Etete, “Until Mr. Amachree provided verified, documented answers to some questions including names and nationality of the woman and investigation records, “no serious reader should treat this account as anything more than an unsubstantiated narrative.

“The account remains unverified, unsupported, and unconvincing. It should not be trusted. It reads as little more than a salacious attempt to attract attention and sell a book,” Etete declared.