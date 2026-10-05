Updated: Military Aircraft Crashes in Ondo, NAF Begins ‘Search and Rescue’ Operation

Fidelis David in Akure

A military aircraft has crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday morning in a swampy terrain opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda, throwing residents of the coastal community into panic.

Although the identity of the plane and the number of personnel on board had yet to be officially confirmed, military gear was reportedly recovered from the crash site.

The Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Mr Maurice Oripelaye, who confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists, said the aircraft was burnt in the accident.

Oripelaye said, “We have confirmed that a helicopter crashed in the area, but we cannot ascertain the number of people that were on board yet. Military gear was found at the scene, but the helicopter had burnt to rubble.”

However, the Ondo State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, later confirmed the incident, urging members of the public, particularly residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities, to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information, assuring that the public would be duly informed as soon as further credible information become available.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed the incident, saying it had activated an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Air Force said the aircraft involved was an ATR-42 which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

The NAF said, “Search and Rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing,” adding that it remained committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing rescue efforts.

Sources said the crash occurred in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base, while efforts were ongoing to secure the scene and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents and witnesses were said to have gathered around the area as relevant authorities commenced assessment of the crash site.

As of press time, the number of personnel on board and their condition remained unclear, while further details on the cause of the accident and the circumstances surrounding the crash were expected from the authorities.