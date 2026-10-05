JOHESU Seeks Makinde’s Intervention Over Non-compliance with Payment of Arrears by LAUTECH Management 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) of the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTH), Ogbomoso, on Monday, called for the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde over the non-compliance of the management of the university with his directives on the payment of several arrears due to members of the union.

It made the call in a statement jointly signed by Comrade Olajide Bukola Rebecca, Chairman, Medical and Health Union; Comrade Olugbodi David Babatunde, NUHAP Chairman; Comrade Olobaniyi David, NASU Chairman and Comrade Adeniran Omobolanle, SSAUTHRIAI Chairman.

In the statement, the union said there is the need for Governor Makinde to urgently intervene on the issues of unpaid arrears, decaying infrastructure, and protection of workers’ rights

The union lauded the governor for his commitment to workers’ welfare, exemplified by his gracious approval and release of funds to offset promotion arrears and minimum wage consequential adjustment arrears.

It however expressed deep concern that “the impact of the governor’s intervention was substantially diminished due to administrative lapses”, adding that: “The hospital management submitted to the government a computation representing only about 20% of the actual liability in respect of: promotion arrears from January 2018 to September 2024; and arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustment.”

It noted that a percentage of the amount expected was released and disbursed but it left an outstanding balance of nearly 80 per cent, adding that the full computation of the 2016/2017 half-salary arrears has been concluded and submitted to the office of the governor for consideration.

“The union respectfully requests lump-sum settlement of the outstanding balance. It also noted with concern that the governor’s directive to the hospital management to render a full account of funds received for this purpose over the past six years and the balance outstanding remains uncomplied with,” it said.

JOHESU listed other outstanding demands to include payment of the 50 per cent balance of promotion arrears for October, November and December 2024; payment of 14 months’ salary arrears for recalled staff; payment of 26 months’ salary arrears for disengaged but reinstated staff; payment of arrears of 2025 promotion (January 2025 – July 2026); approval of an emergency intervention capital fund for the comprehensive renovation of dilapidated hospital structures and the procurement of modern medical equipment to replace obsolete ones.

While warning that continued delay is eroding staff morale and productivity, with adverse implications for the quality, safety and continuity of healthcare service delivery at the tertiary facility, the union stressed that in line with international labour standards, including ILO Conventions 87 and 98 on freedom of association and the right to organize and bargain collectively, and the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended) guaranteeing freedom of association, it is important for Governor Makinde to affirm and protect the inalienable right of staff to make legitimate demands for the payment of earned entitlements and improved working conditions through lawful union activities;

“Direct the hospital management to refrain from any form of witch-hunt, intimidation, harassment or reprisals against union leaders and members; and ensure that no staff member is victimized, directly or indirectly, for his or her participation in the ongoing lawful agitation for staff welfare and improved working conditions.

“A safe and enabling environment for social dialogue is essential for industrial harmony and sustainable healthcare delivery. We remain committed to saving lives and upholding our professional oath. We respectfully urge His Excellency to authorize the direct release of the outstanding 80% balance, approve lump-sum payment of the 2016/2017 half-salary arrears, settle all other pending entitlements, and provide emergency funding for infrastructure renewal, while ensuring our members are protected as they lawfully advocate for their rights,” the statement added.