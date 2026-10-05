Court Orders INEC to Upload Olawepo-Hashim’s Name as Accord Party’s Presidential Candidate 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload the name of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the candidate of the Accord Party in the 2027 presidential election.

Justice Umar gave the order shortly after declaring that Olawepo-Hashim was lawfully nominated as presidential candidate of the party.

Olawepo-Hashim had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, for an order compelling the Accord Party to recognize him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The plaintiff also sought another order directing the party to also forward his name to INEC as its standard-bearer in the forthcoming general election.

Delivering judgment in the suit on Monday, Justice Umar agreed with the plaintiff that the primary election that produced him was lawfully conducted, adding that the purported cancellation of the primary having not been communicated was of no moment.

The court subsequently held that the plaintiff lawfully emerged as the candidate of the Accord Party and his name should be immediately uploaded by the electoral umpire.

Details later…