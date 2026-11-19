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Yinka Olatunbosun

Writers, poets, filmmakers and cultural thinkers from across Africa and the diaspora converged on the Silkwood Hotel in Ikeja GRA on Thursday, November 19, for the opening ceremony of the 14th Aké Arts and Book Festival.

Running from November 19 to 21 under the thought-provoking theme ‘Native Intelligence,’ the 2026 edition of Africa’s premier literary gathering interrogates the intersection of ancestral African knowledge, indigenous languages and emerging technologies in an era increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence (AI).

Organised by the Book Buzz Foundation, the three-day festival features 24 curated events—including 11 book chats, six panel discussions, film screenings, and the signature Palmwine and Poetry Night.

Literary heavyweights and emerging voices on this year’s roster include Nnedi Okorafor, Chika Unigwe, A. Igoni Barrett, Wole Talabi, and Wana Udobang, alongside key institutional partnerships with Sterling Bank, the Open Society Foundations, Granta magazine, and the Caine Prize for African Writing.

Speaking at the kick-off of the festival, Founder and Festival Director Lola Shoneyin emphasized that the 2026 theme was designed to challenge how society defines and values knowledge, warning against allowing indigenous wisdom to be sidelined by algorithms.

“There’s the intelligence that comes from education. Then there’s the intelligence from the people,” Shoneyin said. “This gives us an opportunity to talk about that kind of intelligence. As you know, with the Aké Festival, we’re not shy. We will have important conversations. We are constantly in pursuit of the unsayable. And that means we want to talk about the matters that are important to us, the things that we want people to take away and remember for months and years after leaving that festival.”

Shoneyin also reiterated her commitment to strengthening local publishing ecosystems, noting that African writers should not rely on Western validation to define literary excellence.

She commended the host state for stepping up its institutional support for the literary arts, highlighting a new Lagos State Government initiative providing N20,000 book grants and festival access to 100 young residents under the age of 25.

Representing the Lagos State Government—which partnered with the festival through the Office of the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture—officials reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to positioning Lagos as the creative capital of the continent.

“Lagos remains the city where every heritage finds its place, and where creativity does not simply exist—it thrives,” the state government representative stated. “By partnering with the Aké Arts and Book Festival and investing directly in book grants for our youth, we are ensuring that the next generation of Lagosians remains deeply connected to our indigenous stories, critical thinking and cultural identity.”

As discussions get underway in Ikeja, attendees are set to explore topics ranging from speculative fiction and Nigerian animation to the ethics of AI in creative writing, cementing Aké’s reputation as a vital forum for shaping Africa’s intellectual future.