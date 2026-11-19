Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

From Tony Icheku in Owerri

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu will on Thursday, November 26, 2026 in Enugu, present a keynote address on economic transformation and the future of South-East geo-political zone to flag off the ‘South-East Policy and Impact Conference 2026’

The conference, which will declared open by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah with the theme “From Policy and Investment to Shared Prosperity and Impact” is organised by the Policy and Impact Forum (PIF), a governmental organisation and holds at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu.

The Executive Director of PIF, Agwu Amogu in a statement said the conference whose objectives is aimed at moving conversations beyond policy announcements to practical actions that will strengthen enterprises, create jobs and improve livelihoods across the five South-East states will attract policymakers, investors, business leaders and development stakeholders to examine how ongoing economic reforms can translate into shared prosperity for the region.

“The real test of economic reforms and publimc investments is their impact on people’s lives. We must ask how policies translate into opportunities for businesses, jobs for our young people, stronger institutions and prosperity for our communities,” Amogu said.

He added that the conference would provide an opportunity to identify practical pathways to action and ensure that the South-East positions itself to benefit from emerging opportunities as Nigeria implements significant economic reforms.

The programme will feature a presentation by Professor Okey Ikechukwu, a Governance and certified Management Consultant on the Federal Investments and Development Scorecard, 2023 to 2026.

He added that a high-level panel discussion will explore how public policies, government investments and private capital can drive inclusive economic growth and measurable development outcomes. Discussions will cover infrastructure and connectivity, agriculture and value chains, manufacturing, MSMEs, trade and export, investment mobilisation, public-private partnerships, education, skills development, research and innovation.

There will also be an interactive stakeholder session bringing together government, businesses, investors, professional bodies, community leaders, civil society and young people to discuss regional priorities and opportunities.

Amogu said the organisers expect the engagement to generate actionable recommendations, partnership opportunities and priority actions for sustained development across the region.

“Our objective is to move beyond policy conversations and investment announcements to focus on implementation, collaboration and results,” he affirmed