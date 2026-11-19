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Vanessa Obioha

A new Nigerian technology platform, Tobinrin, is offering women a centralised platform to discover, book and pay for beauty, wellness and lifestyle services.

Founded by Oluwatosin Ogunsanwo, the platform, which launched on November 11, provides access to service providers across more than 21 categories.

Users can browse specialist profiles, compare services and prices, read customer reviews, check availability and make bookings and payments. They can also post specific service requests and receive offers from professionals before selecting one that meets their needs and budget.

For service providers, the platform offers tools to create business profiles, showcase their services, manage appointments and receive payments, while connecting them with potential customers.

Ogunsanwo said she developed the platform to address the difficulties women often encounter when searching for reliable service providers, particularly through social media and informal referrals.

“For years, finding a good specialist meant scrolling through Instagram, asking friends and sending messages that sometimes never got a reply. I built Tobìnrin because women deserve better than that. We deserve a place where great service is easy to find, easy to book and easy to trust,” she said.

The platform’s name, Tobìnrin, is derived from the Yoruba expression for “for females”. According to its founder, its broader objective is to improve women’s access to services and experiences that support their everyday lives.

Ahead of its public opening, the company held a private launch event in Lagos on October 25, where invited guests, industry professionals and service providers were introduced to the platform through a live demonstration.