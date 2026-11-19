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The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office has accused Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of summoning traditional rulers from Kwara North Senatorial District to Ilorin ahead of a planned political visit by former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki to Baruten Local Government Area.

The media office, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Yusuph Olaniyonu, alleged that the governor summoned the traditional rulers to prevent them from being in their palaces during Saraki’s visit to the area.

It said the royal fathers had been compelled to travel to Ilorin on bad roads, spending about nine hours on the journey, without any specific assignment.

“The royal fathers who have been compelled to embark on the tedious journey of about nine hours on bad roads from their respective towns to Ilorin have been in the state capital since yesterday without any specific assignment or any reason except that the state governor, Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, does not want them to be in their palaces during Dr. Saraki’s visits to Baruten local government area for political engagement with the people,” the statement said.

The office described the governor’s action as “another desperate and unproductive move”, alleging that he was unsettled by the growing acceptance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates across the state.

It further accused Abdulrazaq of adopting an authoritarian approach by allegedly coercing traditional rulers and denying them the opportunity to listen to different sides of the political divide.

“For a democratically elected governor to adopt this authoritarian method of coercing royal fathers and depriving them of the opportunity to listen to all sides of the political divide, it only demonstrates how unpopular the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq administration has become,” it said.

The statement also criticised the state government over the condition of roads in Kwara North, arguing that the governor had failed to fix them during his 90 months in office.

It said the decision to summon the traditional rulers had exposed the administration’s failures rather than achieved its intended political objective.

The media office also maintained that Saraki’s ongoing political engagements across the state were directed at voters and stakeholders, not traditional rulers.

“If those teams are truly working and giving the governor good information and advice, he should have known that Dr. Saraki’s ongoing political engagement across the state is not with traditional rulers. He is engaging directly with the people and taking his messages to the voters. He is meeting with stakeholders and having useful exchanges of ideas,” it said.

According to the statement, Saraki and PDP leaders deliberately avoid using royal palaces as campaign venues out of respect for traditional institutions.

“Dr. Saraki and the PDP, out of respect to the royal fathers, do not turn palaces into campaign grounds. The PDP do not seek to turn our respected royal fathers into politicians but they (Saraki and PDP leaders) are conscious of the fact that the traditional rulers are fathers to all indigenes and even visitors to their domains,” it added.

The office further claimed that the PDP had yet to commence its formal election campaigns but expressed confidence that voters had abandoned the ruling party.

It described the Abdulrazaq administration as one “that has no Programme, no manifesto, that is bereft of quality ideas, and that governs by whims, caprices and replication of ideas initiated by the opposition.”

The statement appealed to traditional rulers across the state to remain steadfast and stay on the side of the people, describing the inconvenience allegedly caused by the governor as an expression of frustration over his administration’s declining political fortunes.

“These oppressive measures of the Kwara State governor can only bring temporary discomfort. They are the last acts of a drowning governor and his confused party in Kwara State. Their days are numbered,” the statement said.