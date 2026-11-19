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Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Philanthropists, corporate organisations and old students have been urged to partner with government at all levels to address deteriorating infrastructure, inadequate learning facilities and digital education gaps in rural and semi-urban public schools across the country.

The Interim National President, Progressive Old Students’ Association, Tede (POSAT), Dr. Funso Folaranmi, made the call in Ibadan, during a press conference marking the 50th anniversary of Progressive Secondary Grammar School, Tede, in Atisbo local government area.

Folaranmi, who addressed journalists alongside the school’s Principal, Mrs Rhoda Otolorin, said government funding alone could no longer meet the growing needs of community-based schools, identifying dilapidated classrooms, overcrowding, poorly equipped laboratories and inadequate ICT facilities as major challenges threatening the quality of education in rural communities.

“When rural and semi-urban schools lack basic ICT infrastructure, their students are locked out of the global digital economy before they even sit for WAEC or NECO”, he said.

He proposed matching-grant schemes through which state governments would provide counterpart funding for contributions raised by alumni associations, businesses, host communities and individuals, suggesting tax incentives for organisations supporting public schools.

Folaranmi called for the formal inclusion of accredited old students’ associations in school governance to ensure that projects funded through community initiatives were properly managed and sustained, urging corporate organisations to direct their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes towards adopting rural schools and providing STEM facilities, solar-powered ICT hubs and other essential learning infrastructure.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, youth organisations and Parent-Teacher Associations to protect school lands against encroachment and prevent vandalism of educational facilities.

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of the school, he said the week-long celebration, which would bring together old students, stakeholders and other distinguished personalities from across the world, was designed to celebrate the school’s achievements, honour its founding stakeholders and mobilise support for its future development.

According to him, the activities will commence with a special Jumu’ah service on Friday, November 20, followed by Community Engagement Day on Saturday, November 21, and a special church service on Sunday, November 22, all in Tede.

Folaranmi explained that Homecoming and School Community Day would hold on Thursday, November 26, at the school premises, while Global Alumni Reunion Day would take place on Friday, November 27, in Tede.

The grand finale, scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Progressive Secondary Grammar School, Tede, will feature an anniversary lecture, commissioning of legacy projects and the launch of a ₦1.5 billion development fund.

He disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde would attend as Chief Guest of Honour, while Prof. Francis Egbokhare of the Department of Linguistics, University of Ibadan, would deliver the anniversary lecture titled, “The Future of Community-Based Public Secondary Schools in Nigeria.”

Other highlights of the grand finale include the formal unveiling of POSAT-SEDIF, the fundraising launch, commissioning of legacy projects and presentation of legacy awards to foundational stakeholders.