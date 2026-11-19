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Funmi Ogundare

LPG Learning Centre is spearheading efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s early childhood care sector through the training of 60 caregivers under an initiative supported by the Federal Government and the World Bank.

The programme, implemented by LPG Learning Centre as a Training Service Provider (TSP), is designed to build a pool of professionally trained childcare providers, improve access to quality early childhood care and development services, and create employment opportunities while enabling more mothers to return to their careers.

Speaking to THISDAY at the flag-off of the trainees in Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), Wednesday in Lagos, the Trainee Project Manager, Funke Olowole-Samuel, explained that the programme was part of efforts to make childcare more accessible and affordable to working parents.

The initiative, she noted, was driven by the need to ensure that motherhood did not prevent women from pursuing their careers, adding that the government was looking at ways to subsidise childcare services and expand access to daycare facilities.

According to her, the programme seeks to bridge the gap in childcare provision by encouraging the establishment of childcare centres close to workplaces, allowing mothers to leave their children in safe environments while attending to their professional responsibilities.

“By the time you walk maybe 100 metres from your office, you can find a childcare centre where you can leave your children and then go to work. You can also come during breastfeeding time, breastfeed the children and return to work,” she said.

Samuel expressed optimism about the programme’s prospects, citing the experience of a market woman, who provided childcare services for more than 40 children of traders at a market.

She explained that the government had intervened by subsidising and expanding the facility, providing additional space and play materials to accommodate the children.

She said the experience demonstrated how government support could improve access to childcare, particularly for low-income parents who might otherwise be unable to afford daycare services.

Beyond providing basic supervision, Samuel said the training emphasised a play-based learning curriculum, proper nutrition and structured childcare procedures to promote children’s overall development.

She stated: “Trainees were being equipped to use play activities to develop children’s fine and gross motor skills, while also monitoring their social and emotional intelligence.”

According to her, the programme also addresses the growing need for caregivers to understand children with developmental differences, particularly those on the autism spectrum.

She noted that some children were often wrongly described as stubborn or difficult when they might require specialised attention and support.

Samuel said the training would help caregivers recognise possible developmental concerns and understand appropriate ways to support affected children.

On the challenge of unqualified caregivers in daycare centres and other childcare facilities, she said the programme was designed to accommodate people with basic education and a genuine interest in childcare, rather than restricting participation to those with specific academic qualifications.

She explained that although some people already had the passion for childcare, they lacked the professional knowledge and practical skills required to provide quality services.

“We insist that you have the heart for it. In our assessment programme, we are not so strict that you must have a particular degree. There are just some basic requirements. If you really want to do it and have basic education, we train you,” she said.

Samuel added that the initiative was also expected to contribute to youth employment and entrepreneurship through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

She disclosed that participants would have opportunities to secure employment after completing the training, while those interested in establishing their own childcare businesses would receive further support through collaboration with TVET institutions and the World Bank.

In her remarks, the Guest Speaker and Director of Precious Kiddies Lounge, Precious Ahamefule, emphasised that passion alone was not enough to run a successful childcare business, noting that the profession required proper planning, professional competence and a strong commitment to children’s safety and development.

“Passion is not enough; there is a place for planning,” she stated.

She highlighted the business dimension of early childhood care, stressing the need for trainees to acquire the requisite knowledge, professional expertise and practical skills to establish and manage childcare centres effectively.

Ahamefule also identified key considerations for setting up a childcare business, including providing a suitable and child-friendly environment, obtaining legal registration, identifying target markets and understanding the needs of families, among others.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the programme, Rita Chizoma Okurumeh, stated that the centre was committed to ensuring that participants acquired the competencies outlined in the training curriculum.

Her responsibility, she noted, was to monitor the implementation of the programme, evaluate its progress and provide feedback to the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the training objectives were achieved.

According to her, the monitoring process involves tracking the various units and modules being taught to ensure that participants meet the required learning outcomes at the end of the six-month programme.

She said the training places considerable emphasis on practical learning through role-playing exercises, teamwork and group assignments, rather than relying solely on theoretical instruction.

“Each unit has an assessment, and most of the assessments incorporate role plays. We divide the participants into groups to work together, while written assessments are also conducted to evaluate their theoretical understanding,” she said.

On certification and employment opportunities, Okurumeh said participants would receive certification from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) through its recognised certification framework, describing the qualification as an important opportunity for them to improve their career prospects.