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Ayodeji Ake

The Inclusion for All (I4All) initiative, EFInA’s pro-poor advocacy platform, has strengthened financial awareness and consumer confidence among residents of Mani and Malumfashi Local Government Areas in Katsina State.

Through its Grassroots Network pilot, the initiative helped community members better understand their financial rights, recognise potential risks, amplifytheir voices andengage more confidently with financial service providers (FSPs) when problems arise.

Implemented from January to July 2026, the pilot combined community-based awareness deepening and sensitisation with opportunities for residents to raise concerns directly with financial service providers.

EFInA in a statement said that findings showed substantial improvements in participants’ awareness of consumer rights and confidence in seeking help.

The proportion of participants who reported more knowledge of digital tools rose from 34.9 per cent at baseline to 82.6 per cent; those who felt able to ask questions or make complaints rose from 55 per cent at baseline to 91.7 per cent.

While the share who could name at least one consumer right increased from 78.9 per cent to 99.1 per cent.

Participants reporting that a financial service provider had asked for their feedback also increased, from 2.8 per cent to 52.3 per cent, while trust in financial service providers rose from 13.8 per cent to 67 per cent. These gains are particularly significant in these communities where physical bank branches and formal financial service points are very limited and accessing support can be difficult.

Commenting, Head, Inclusion for All Initiative at EFInA, Chinasa Collins-Ogbuo, said: “Financial inclusion must go beyond access, and EFInA’s A2F 2026 Survey Report reinforces this. People need to understand their rights, recognise risks and know where to turn when something goes wrong.”

“The Katsina experience shows the value of working through trusted community structures to build this knowledge and connect consumers with the institutions that serve them,” she added.

The impact of this knowledge was reflected in the experience of Rabi’atu Badamasi, a trader in furniture and household items in Mani. During a buying trip to Kano, she mistakenly transferred N280,000 to the wrong account. Afterwards the recipient returned half the money and then blocked her, Rabi’atu raised the matter at a project meeting with financial service provider representatives. With guidance on how to pursue the complaint, she recovered the remaining N140,000. “Without the knowledge I gained from the intervention, I may not have known what to do or where to seek help,” she said.

The pilot engaged 120 community champions, who helped extend financial awareness through trusted local networks and cascading information and knowledge to about 978 community members. Community-wide sensitization reached more than1,000 people, while discussions with FSP representatives created opportunities for community concerns to be heard. Feedback from Sterling Bank during the virtual close-out event also pointed to greater vigilance among participants. Sterling Bank’s Job Jacob described receiving a call from a customer who wanted to verify whether someone claiming to be a Sterling staff member was legitimate, an example of how campaign messages were encouraging people to check before trusting unfamiliar callers.

The findings also point to continuing challenges, including the difficulty of accessing formal complaint channels where bank branches are distant, concerns about fees and charges, and lower confidence among women in using digital financial services. These issues highlight the need to pair consumer education with more accessible and responsive financial services.

“Community-led engagement creates opportunities for people to learn from trusted voices, share their experiences and support one another in making informed financial decisions,” Manager, Inclusion for All Initiative at EFInA, said Uchenna Enyioha, said.

“The network has also helped bring community concerns into conversations with financial service providers. Sustaining these connections will be essential to ensuring that consumer feedback informs more responsive services and stronger protection .And as far as I4All is concerned, that is exactly what we intend to do with the right partnerships”

The pilot was delivered through collaboration between Inclusion for All, CARE Nigeria, the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) and Sterling Bank. Through joint community-based engagement, with the expertise and participation of financial service providers, the partners strengthened residents’ financial awareness and created opportunities for community concerns to be heard. The experience offers a foundation for sustaining and expanding locally led efforts to improve consumer protection and make financial services more responsive to underserved communities.

Building on the pilot, I4All will continue to explore opportunities to sustain and expand the Grassroots Voices Network, strengthening connections between communities and financial service providers and supporting a financial system that better responds to the needs and experiences of underserved Nigerians.