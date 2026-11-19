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Sunday Okobi

In a major push to accelerate Africa’s digital economy, Zenith Bank has wrapped up Zecathon 6.0, awarding a record N190 million in non-equity funding to standout startups and innovators.

Implemented by Beyond Limits Global, the sixth edition of the flagship tech competition brought together industry leaders to evaluate and reward teams leveraging emerging technologies to build practical solutions for Africa’s biggest commercial and social challenges.

Reflecting on Zenith Bank’s commitment to supporting African innovators in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, the Group

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora

Umeoji, said in her welcome remarks at the 2026 Zenith Bank Tech Fair that the next generation of global AI champions can and should come from Africa.

“This is why the Zecathon sits at the heart of this Tech Fair. It is our search for Africa’s most promising innovators, across every sector, and our commitment is to support them with capital, mentorship and incubation,” she said.

This year’s edition marked a deliberate evolution for the competition, moving beyond early-stage concepts to spotlight growth-stage startups with demonstrated market traction, while simultaneously introducing a track for secondary school students.

The Founder of Beyond Limits and former Director of Google West

Africa, Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, highlighted the broader significance of initiatives such as Zecathon in advancing Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

According to her, “The strength of an innovation ecosystem lies not just in

its ability to generate ideas, but in its capacity to translate those ideas into sustainable businesses that solve real-world problems. The growing focus on growth-stage enterprises is particularly important in this regard, as it underscores the need to bridge the gap between innovation and commercial viability.

“Across sectors, such as healthcare, construction and digital finance, Africa’s next phase of growth will increasingly depend on the ability of technology-driven businesses to build scalable solutions that create lasting economic and social value.”

According to the statement, the Startup Pitch Competition, which attracted 1,609 applications from across Africa, culminated in a tightly contested finale.

Cutstruct Technology Limited emerged as the overall winner, taking home the grand prize of N35 million for its digital procurement platform that seamlessly connects developers, contractors, and financiers.

Sproutly secured second place with N20 million for its financial infrastructure solution for schools, while PharmaRun took third place with N15 million for its last-mile medication access network.

Meanwhile, AUI BRAND and ProDevs rounded off the top five, each receiving N10 million for their respective solutions in deep-tech medical equipment and AI-powered HR platform streamlining global hiring.

The Innovation Hackathon tasked the brightest tech minds with solving complex

financial service challenges. From an initial 1,213 applications, 20 teams endured an intensive three-day sprint. Team Solo captured the N35 million first-place prize for designing a highly inclusive banking app equipped with customizable voice and sign- language modes. 10x Brains won N20 million for a fraud-prevention verification layer, and Rumour Hunters secured N15 million for an AI-driven transaction diagnostic platform.

Also, finalists (Òmìnira and Team Avera) were awarded N10 million each for

their groundbreaking accessibility and AI infrastructure solutions.

The General Manager at Zenith Bank and Managing Director of Finopay, Mr. Lanre Oladimeji, noted the strategic importance of the hackathon outcomes.

He said: “The financial services sector thrives on continuous evolution. The solutions presented by these developers, from inclusive voice-first banking to autonomous AI incident laboratories, are not just theoretical experiments; they are the exact kind of robust, secure, and user-centric technologies that will shape the next generation of digital banking in Africa.”

Furthermore, the newly introduced Future Innovators Challenge invested N10 million in Nigeria’s youngest problem-solvers, proving that innovation has no age limit. Tasked with addressing critical areas such as education, healthcare, financial inclusion, agriculture and environmental sustainability, the students delivered remarkable prototypes. From an application pool of 114 schools, Caleb British International School, Lagos, claimed the N5 million top prize for ReLearn, a technology-enabled textbook recovery platform connecting donors with students in need.

They were followed by Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha (N3 million), recognized for SabiCare, a gamified first-aid learning platform, and Regina Pacis International Secondary School, Onitsha (N2 million), awarded for FireHearts, an IoT-powered safety system for detecting gas leaks and preventing household fires.

Beyond the N190 million prize pool, the statement noted that the 10 finalists from the Pitch and Hackathon tracks will now enter a dedicated two-week development programme featuring leadership training and deep-dive sessions with innovation ecosystem leaders to prepare their solutions for widespread scale.

“For more updates on the winners and their journeys, visit and follow @zenithbankplc and @the_beyondlimits on social media,” the statement added.