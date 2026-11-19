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Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 2,000 inmates across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states are set to regain their freedom as a political support group associated with the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has unveiled a plan to secure their release through lawful amnesty and other legal interventions.

The Tinubu Again Movement (TAM) said the initiative would focus on inmates serving short-term sentences and those still in custody because they could not afford to pay court-imposed fines.

The group’s spokesman, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi, disclosed the plan while outlining the movement’s proposed humanitarian interventions across the three North-West states.

He said the initiative was designed to give deserving inmates a second chance, reintegrate them into society and reduce the hardship faced by vulnerable people in correctional facilities.

“Our plan is to facilitate the release of 2,000 inmates across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. We believe that deserving prisoners should be given another opportunity to rebuild their lives and become useful members of society,” Dingyadi said.

He explained that the movement would engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to identify eligible inmates and explore legal avenues for securing their release.

“We intend to engage relevant authorities and stakeholders to see how these people can benefit from lawful amnesty or other appropriate legal interventions,” he added.

Beyond the planned intervention in correctional facilities, Dingyadi said the group would also extend humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable communities in the three states.

He said the proposed support would include empowerment programmes and the distribution of foodstuffs and clothing to people affected by displacement and economic hardship.

The announcement came as hundreds of TAM members mobilised in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday to demonstrate support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The supporters, dressed in branded outfits and carrying banners bearing the images of Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Matawalle, marched through different parts of the state capital chanting solidarity songs, before joining APC leaders and other stakeholders at the Haliru Abdu Township Stadium for Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally, where Dingyadi said the movement would sustain its political and humanitarian activities to consolidate support for the APC.