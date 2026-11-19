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Financial technology company, Breet, is expanding beyond its consumer cryptocurrency conversion services into business payment infrastructure, targeting fintech platforms, digital marketplaces and software companies seeking to integrate cryptocurrency and stablecoin payments into their operations.

Through its Breet Business platform, the company offers payment APIs that enable businesses to accept digital currencies, generate wallets, monitor transactions, convert currencies and manage settlements without independently developing the underlying infrastructure.

The expansion comes as Africa’s fintech industry moves beyond consumer-facing applications towards more sophisticated financial services, including business-to-business payments and cross-border transactions.

A March 2026 report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) projects that Africa’s fintech revenues could grow thirteenfold to $65 billion by 2030, with digital payments remaining a major driver of growth.

Breet’s business offering is designed to help companies incorporate digital currency payments into their products without investing heavily in the technical systems required to process them.

An example is its integration with Cardtonic, a digital financial services platform that introduced stablecoin funding for virtual dollar cards.

Through Breet’s API, Cardtonic enabled customers to fund supported cards using USDT and USDC without independently building the underlying blockchain payment infrastructure.

According to a case study published by Breet, the technical integration was completed within two days.

Speaking on the company’s expansion, Breet’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Usman Balogun, said the move responds to the growing need for infrastructure that allows businesses to develop financial products without building every component themselves.

“Africa’s fintech industry has made significant progress in building products that make financial services more accessible to consumers. But as the industry matures, there is also a need to strengthen the infrastructure supporting those products. At Breet, we see an opportunity to make this infrastructure more accessible, allowing companies to build financial products without having to develop every aspect of payment processing from the ground up,” he said.

On the company’s long-term plans, Usman said Breet hopes to become a trusted infrastructure partner for businesses expanding into different markets.

“We started by making cryptocurrency conversion more accessible to individuals, but we recognise that businesses also face significant challenges in receiving payments, converting currencies and accessing their funds. We want Breet to become a platform that businesses can rely on as they develop new financial products, expand into different markets and serve more customers,” he said.

However, the adoption of digital currency payment services comes with challenges, including regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, liquidity and settlement reliability.