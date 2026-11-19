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. Warns against alleged assassination attempt on any candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A group of Nigerians in the diaspora, who claim to be believers in African traditional religion, under the aegis of the African Traditional Religion Battalion Group (ATRARB), has imposed severe curses of African religious traditions on those plotting to rig or cause violence in the forthcoming general election.

At a press conference yesterday in Abuja, ATRARB said that anyone who is involved in a sophisticated or contrived accidental violence before the January 2027 presidential election in a lethal operation (they call ‘the MKO Abiola Treatment ‘) should face the consequences of severe African deities’ curses.s

According to the leader of the group, Charles Darlington, who justified why the imposition of severe curses is necessary, said: “If ignored or left unchecked, the successful elimination of any major presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections would bring upon Nigeria immeasurably disastrous consequences of mass reprisal killings and protracted crises aftermaths.

“To avert such monumentally catastrophic disaster in our country, the ATRARB movement has come together to mobilise and coordinate African ancestral deities to the police, prosecute and bring instant justice of epidemic deaths to sponsors and perpetrators of electoral violence, ballot thugs, or anyone who partakes in the financing, planning and partaking in the killing of Nigeria voters.”

Darlington further clarified that: “We exercise the oncoming ATRARB actions under the ambit of freedom of religion, religious observances, right to worship and peaceful gathering under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), provisions of Fundamental Human Rights (Chapter 5), Section 38 (1), and, related thereof, Section 10, Section 15(2), Section 42(1) of the Nigerian 1999 constitution.

The ATRARB deities, Darlington said, shall also train their dragnet of lethal death harvests to take out electoral officers and post-election petition Judges who knowingly partake in, uphold, announce, and declare verdicts that uphold false election results.

He said: “We shall leave no Nigerian in doubt, including personnel of the government, political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election-related security arms of government, and Judges of the Nigerian courts, that the ‘Rig and Die’ campaign mantra about the 2027 general election currently sweeping across the nation is not a mere social media fad.

“We wish to solemnly warn that our ATRARB sector of the ‘Rig and Die’ campaign for the 2027 elections is real. We are mobilizing an all-penetrating spiritual army of death epidemic for culprits across the length and breadth of Nigeria. A spiritual killing machine of unforgiving African deities that shall cover and penetrate every inch of Nigeria’s soil.

“Because of the nationwide scope and coverage of the ATRARB spiritual army, our Nigeria-based coordinators shall be engaging, per geopolitical zone, at least two deities which are renowned for merciless and irrevocable death repercussions.”

The ATRARB official further warned members and supporters of both the ruling and opposition parties at various levels, from federal to state, that the deities, which shall include three imports from West African countries, do not discriminate and shall not spare contraveners irrespective of the political party or candidates they support.

Darlington emphasized that: “Our goal is to see that political parties, their candidates, campaigners and supporters have a level playing field without bias, prejudice or favouritism. Whoever contravenes the ATRARB deities shall pay with their lives without partiality and without mercy.”

Darlington noted that: “The mobilisation of multiple deities for curses against electoral violence, killing of innocentNigeriana voters by political parties and their sponsored thugs, falsification and declaration of false election results by INEC officials and corrupt election tribunal Judges is being undertaken by ATRARB as our group’s practical way of demonstrating support for Nigerians to have, for the first time in the history of elections in our country, violence-free elections without human casualty, arson or destruction of properties.”

The curses are targeted at ‘’Sponsors, promoters and partakers of election violence. Any member or group of Nigeria’s political class, civilian and armed forces partners in crime who plan to harm or assassinate any presidential candidate, an act otherwise referred to as “the MKO Abiola treatment,” governorship candidate, candidate of any elective office, political supporter or voter in the forthcoming 2027 general election, unto them, their children and the participants of such evil plot at federal, state, local government, ward and polling unit levels before, during or after the 2027 general election, the curses of multi-deity forces herein announced, hereafter published and shared shall pertain and bind.

‘’Subsequently, whoever shall instruct, sponsor or partially finance, provide facilities, participate in meeting or a decision to mobilise and provide weapons to persons to carry out acts of violence, the hired thugs themselves who carry out such instructions or political loyalists who carry out private initiatives of violence leading to injury or the murder of any citizen in the conduct of the 2027 elections with a view to sabotage the ballot process, seize, destroy or divert ballot assets, intimidate, obstruct or hamper voters from performing their constitutionally given voting rights, or to change the true ballot results of vote casts in a polling unit, ward, LGA and/or state of the federation of Nigeria, such persons and members of the immediate family, partners and associates who knowingly partake in the benefits of their violation against the true results of elections at any level shall be fully liable to and come under the irrevocable combined curses of epidemic insanity within their families and death by the ATRARB deities.”

Darlington, the Media Relations Officer of the ATRARB project, concluded with an ominous warning that: “Three fierce deities without boundary from three West African countries are also being earmarked for this historical joint spiritual battalion to monitor, prosecute and execute culprits of election results falsification, killing of Nigerian voters and other felonies that may occur in the 2027 general election of our country.”