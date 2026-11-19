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Seventeen children at Motherless Babies’ Home in Lekki, Lagos, spent Saturday learning to bake chocolate chip biscuit bites at a workshop organised by Awere, a non-profit that uses baking to support children’s learning and access to education.



The session was developed and funded by Awere and led by Chef Paul Agongo. The children, aged 10 to 16, measured, mixed and shaped the dough themselves, with the workshop team on hand to help. Each child went home with their finished biscuits, an Awere T-shirt, apron and chef’s hat, a baking kit and a recipe card so they can keep baking after the workshop.



Awere was founded by Elaine Oghoore and grew out of Sweet Rush, a baking venture she ran with her late sister, Joanna Oghoore. After Joanna died, Elaine renamed the venture Awere and turned it into a non-profit in her memory.



“Seeing the children’s faces when they tasted their biscuits was everything,” said Elaine. “Most of them were baking for the first time. They were so proud of what they had made, and excited to have the tools to do it again. Joanna had the biggest heart, and she would be so happy to see what started in our kitchen having such an impact on communities. Every workshop is truly a way of keeping her with us.”



Besides its workshops, Awere holds bake sales and donates all the proceeds to an education-focused non-profit that supports children in underserved communities.



The Lekki session is the first in a planned series. Awere intends to hold more workshops at children’s homes across Lagos while continuing its bake sales.