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Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) determination to inculcate a culture of saving in the younger generations, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has organised a sensitisation programme for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on the importance of savings for the future.

The Assistant Director, Head of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, NDIC, Abuja, Ms Regina Dimlong, disclosed this while addressing the NYSC corps members at the Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State yesterday.

Dimlong explained that the importance of savings for future purposes cannot be overemphasised, stressing that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, in collaboration with the CBN, has commenced the sensitisation programme targeted at youths with a view to training them on the need for a smart life to build a future for themselves.

“This programme is aimed at promoting savings and banking culture among the younger generations for a better future,” she added.

She stated that the programme is currently being run in 13 states, saying that NDIC has covered 10 states, including Kogi State.

The assistant director, while sensitising the corps members in her paper titled: ‘Soft Life or Smart Life ’, admonished them on the need to save from their little stipend, stressing that the “vibe is enjoy today, don’t punish your future.

She also advised them that when they receive allowance or salary, the corps members must try as much as possible to give every naira a job.

She noted that the emergency fund is always a shock and absorber, stressing that saving and investing are teammates are not twins.

Dimlong also admonished the corps member that before they invest their money, they must also ask questions.

Speaking earlier, the Head of NDIC in Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr. Odubanjo Olugbemiga, described the corporation as an institution set up by the government to administer insurance in Nigeria.

Olugbemiga explained that the NDIC is part of the safety net arrangement in Nigeria, stressing that deposits are an additional layer of protection for the banking system.

“Other safety arrangements are prudential regulation and supervision by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the lender of last resort,” he posited.

Meanwhile, the state Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Chris -Moneke Chika, expressed gratitude to the management of the NDIC for bringing the sensitisation programme to the doorstep of NYSC.

Chika explained that the NDIC sensitisation programme would complement the entrepreneurs’ programme organised by NYSC for the corps members to be self-reliant in the future.

The highlight of the occasion was the donation of food items and packs of bottled water to the NYSC members at Asaya Orientation Camp in Kogi State.