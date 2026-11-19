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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Woji Council of Chiefs and Elders in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has raised the alarm over a disputed parcel of land at Ohia Gbalajam, and urged all parties to pursue lawful means of resolving the matter.

The council raised the alarm during a briefing at the palace of Eze Emeka Ihunwo, Paramount Ruler of Woji Town, where it expressed concern over alleged attempts to sell or develop portions of the disputed land and reported the presence of armed persons at the site.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, the Council Secretary/Head of Chinwo Village, Chief Ernest Chinwo, said the community was committed to maintaining peace despite the disagreement over ownership and traditional authority.

“We are constrained to maintain peace, and are willing and ready to follow this path because of the overriding interest of the people and residents of Woji Community,” Chinwo said.

The Council also said the disputed Ohia Gbalajam land was subject to ongoing litigation in various courts, and urged interested individuals, estate agents and prospective buyers to exercise caution pending the determination of the cases.

It cited a criminal matter, Commissioner of Police vs Harmony Ibiye & Another, and a related appeal before the Rivers State High Court, as well as another civil case involving the disputed property.

According to the council, the criminal matter registered in Suit No. WHC/4043/CR/2025 is scheduled for hearing on November 17, 2026.

The chiefs further alleged that heavy equipment was being used for excavation and clearing activities at the site despite the ongoing legal disputes. They appealed to the security agencies to ensure that no action was taken that could further escalate tensions.

The Council stated: “We urge the community men and women as well as non-indigenes to remain calm and go about their normal businesses without fear,” assuring them that the leadership of the community is taking necessary lawful steps to ensure that peace reigns in the area.

The Council also rejected claims concerning the traditional leadership of Woji, maintaining that Eze Emeka Ihunwo was duly installed as Eze Woji and Paramount Ruler in 2015.

It appealed to all parties to respect the courts and avoid actions capable of threatening lives, property and peace of the community.