Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, will be laid to rest on December 18, 2026, his family has announced.

A burial programme signed by Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, Alema of Warri Kingdom, on behalf of the Uduaghan family, stated that activities towards the final journey of the two-term governor will commence on December 14, 2026 with a “State Valedictory Service and Tribute at The Dome Event Centre, Asaba,” the Delta State capital.

According to the programme, a Service of Songs will hold on 17th December at the First Baptist Church, Warri.

The funeral service will take place on 18th December at Umuegbe Primary School, Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area of the state, which will be followed by interment.

However, a thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday, December 20, 2026 at First Baptist Church, Warri.

Dr Uduaghan, who is of Itsekiri ethnic extraction and the third civilian governor of Delta State, passed away after a protracted illness on October 19, 2026, just three days before his 72nd birth anniversary.