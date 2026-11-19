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The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Flobal Financial Services Limited, Dr. Adeyeri Abayomi Folaranmi, has been honoured with the prestigious Most Astute Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Year in Business Innovation and Transformational Leadership award at the 2026 Nigeria Credit Industry Awards.

​The award was conferred during the 2026 National Credit Managers Conference, organised by the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA) at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Held under the theme ‘The Five Pillars of a Credit-Worthy Nation,’ the gathering brought together credit professionals, financial executives and policymakers to advocate for shifting Nigeria’s cash-dominated economy towards a sustainable, credit-driven system anchored on trust and institutional discipline.

​Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Adeyeri described the recognition, coming barely three weeks after his 58th birthday, as a special birthday gift and a validation of Flobal Financial Services Limited’s bold roadmap to evolve into a customer-centric commercial banking institution by 2028.

​”One of the boldest and most strategic decisions I have taken over the past year has been to deliberately reposition Flobal Financial Services Limited beyond the traditional business model of a finance company and begin building a strong foundation for a future commercial banking institution, with 2028 as our target,” Adeyeri stated.

​Unlike conventional expansion models that rely solely on traditional capital-raising channels or a handful of institutional backers, Flobal is pioneering a community-driven approach that brings together loyal customers, business partners and value-aligned investors to co-create the future bank.

​”Our philosophy is simple: those who believe in a business, patronise its services, and benefit from its growth should also have an opportunity to participate in building its future,” he said.

“Our goal is to move from simply serving customers to building an institution with customers, a bank where customers are at the centre of its philosophy, strategy and operations.”

​Adeyeri noted that Flobal’s 2028 ambition challenges the conventional thinking that a bank must first become big before it can become customer-focused.

By anchoring its growth on technology, prompt responsiveness, strict regulatory compliance, and strong corporate governance, Flobal aims to build an institution where the customer is the very reason the bank exists.

​Addressing how he balances visionary shifts with operational rigour in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment, Adeyeri stressed disciplined execution: “Strategy without execution is merely an ambition. My approach is to ensure that every strategic vision is broken down into clear, measurable, and achievable objectives, with defined responsibilities, timelines and performance expectations. We remain ambitious in our vision, disciplined in execution and agile in responding to change.”

​His remarks echoed the conference consensus led by NICA President, Dr. (Mrs.) Markie Idowu, and Founding Registrar/CEO, Prof. Chris Onalo, who emphasized moving towards character-based credit, reliable data systems and accountable leadership.

​Just as he did upon receiving an honorary Doctoral degree in Finance (Honoris Causa) from his alma mater, Ekiti State University (EKSU), in April 2026, Adeyeri dedicated the award to Bishop David Abioye, whose early mentorship and teachings on taking bold steps continue to inspire his journey.

​He also celebrated two remarkable individuals central to the Flobal story: Babawale Agbeyangi, his friend, confidant, and Group Managing Director of Cordros Capital Limited, for providing the strategic tools that shaped the establishment of Flobal Group in 2008; and Omoefe Siakpere, Group Executive Director, Flobal Finance Company, for building and institutionalising the robust operational structure supporting the business.

​Viewing the recognition as a celebration of collective effort, Adeyeri extended a heartfelt thank you to the NICA Council, his mentors, colleagues, pastors and members of the Winners family, EKSU and Ecobank alumni, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Lagos, business associates, the Flobal family, his wife, Ibironke, their children, Fola and Ayo, friends and well-wishers.

​As Flobal accelerates its capitalisation and stakeholder partnerships towards 2028, the journey continues, and the best is yet to come for Adeyeri.