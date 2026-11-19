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Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A coalition of socio-cultural and political organisations in Kogi State has rejected what it described as a plot to extend political dominance of one senatorial district in the state to 16 years, insisting that power must rotate among Kogi East, Central and West in the interest of equity and justice.

The coalition, operating under De Group in collaboration with the Igala Youth Council and other organisations, also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate former local government chairmen in the state over the management of allocations received by the 21 councils.

At a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the coalition accused the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of perpetuating a political arrangement that favours a particular zone, while allegedly neglecting workers, youths and other segments of the population.

Under the theme, “No to 16 Years Per Zone: Kogi People Reject Ododo’s Tenure Elongation Agenda — Power Must Shift Now,” the group said the state could not afford to allow one zone to retain political control for 16 consecutive years.

Governor Ododo assumed office on January 27, 2024, succeeding former Governor Yahaya Bello, who served for eight years. Both governors hail from Kogi Central.

The coalition argued that extending political dominance of the same zone beyond Bello’s eight-year tenure would undermine the principles of equity, fairness and political inclusion in the state.

“No zone is superior to another. No zone was created to rule forever while others only watch. Power must rotate. Power must shift now — in the interest of justice, equity and fairness for all Kogites,” the group declared.

The group also questioned the management of the state’s financial resources, arguing that substantial revenue accruing to the government had not translated into visible improvements in the living conditions of residents.

Citing figures it presented at the conference, the coalition said Kogi State received N385.27 billion in allocations between January 2024 and August 2025, comprising N212.45 billion for the state and N172.82 billion for the 21 local government areas.

It further cited state allocation figures of N127 billion in 2024, N270 billion in 2025 and N151.93 billion between January and August 2026.

On internally generated revenue, the group cited figures attributed to the National Bureau of Statistics and the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, putting the state’s IGR at N27.73 billion in 2024 and N43.94 billion in 2025.

It alleged that despite the revenue inflows, rural infrastructure, education, healthcare and employment opportunities remained inadequate across the three senatorial districts.

The coalition challenged the state government to account for the revenue collected and demonstrate how the resources had been deployed to improve public services.

The group accused successive administrations under Bello and Ododo of failing to adequately address the welfare and career progression of civil servants, alleging that workers had been denied promotions accompanied by corresponding salary increases for years.

It claimed that some civil servants had remained on the same salary grade levels for extended periods, despite rising living costs, describing the situation as a betrayal of workers’ commitment to public service.

The coalition also called for mass recruitment of teachers, health workers and other professionals, lamenting what it described as a lack of meaningful employment opportunities for graduates and young people across the state.

It accused the government of prioritising political loyalists in appointments, contracts and empowerment programmes, describing the administration as a “paddy-paddy government” allegedly serving a narrow circle of political associates.

The group insisted that public appointments, contracts and empowerment initiatives should be distributed fairly and made accessible to residents across the state’s three senatorial districts.

The coalition further raised concerns over the state’s borrowing, claiming that Kogi borrowed N95.8 billion between January and June 2026, comprising N75 billion in international loans and N20.8 billion in domestic borrowing.

It also referenced the state’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2025–2027, alleging that a substantial portion of internally generated revenue was earmarked for debt servicing.

According to the group, the financial burden of debt servicing was undermining the capacity of the state to invest adequately in infrastructure and essential services.

It listed poor rural roads, dilapidated public schools, inadequate healthcare facilities, insecurity, kidnapping and the lack of sufficient manpower in public institutions as some of the challenges confronting residents.

The coalition called on the state government to urgently address the challenges, insisting that the volume of revenue available to the state should translate into tangible development.

The group also alleged that political actors advocating power rotation were being systematically victimised and excluded from the political process.

It cited the recent Federal High Court judgment nullifying the candidacy of Senator Sunday Karimi, who represents Kogi West, and what it described as the disenfranchisement of Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East as examples of political exclusion.

The coalition alleged that the developments were part of a broader strategy to weaken voices advocating political balance and rotation in the state.

It, however, maintained that its position was not necessarily in defence of the senators but in defence of democratic participation, political inclusion and the rights of citizens to freely express their political preferences.

“If they can do it to a serving Senator, they can do it to any ordinary Kogite,” the group said, urging the President, National Assembly leadership, Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, civil society organisations and the international community to take note of what it described as a dangerous political trend.

It warned that political exclusion and perceived persecution of opposition voices could undermine democratic participation and political stability.

The coalition also demanded a forensic audit of allocations received by the 21 local government areas from January 27, 2024, to date, alleging a lack of transparency in the management of grassroots funds.

It cited figures showing that the councils collectively received N172.82 billion between January 2024 and August 2025, while claiming that the 21 local governments received N16.44 billion in July 2026 alone.

The group referenced allocations to councils in Kogi West, including Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu, Yagba East and Yagba West, which it said received hundreds of millions of naira each in July 2026.

It also cited figures for Okene and Dekina, alleging that the councils received more than N1 billion and N900 million, respectively, in July 2026.

In Kogi East, the coalition cited the alleged receipt of more than N625 million by Ankpa in June 2025, questioning the state of the Ankpa Zonal Hospital, which it described as abandoned.

It also referenced N11.05 billion allegedly received by Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area over 22 months.

The group further relied on a published investigation by ATI and CODWA involving five local government areas — Adavi, Bassa, Dekina, Idah and Yagba East — which it said raised questions about expenditure patterns, salary allocations and service delivery.

According to the coalition, the investigation indicated that salaries accounted for between 15 and 26 per cent of the allocations examined, while it claimed that 87 per cent of 1,200 respondents rated service delivery as very poor.

It called on the EFCC to investigate former council chairmen across the 21 local government areas, insisting that those who managed public funds should account for the allocations received during their respective tenures.

The group said the investigation would either establish the innocence of the former chairmen or hold those found culpable accountable under the law.

Among its demands, the coalition called for the rejection of any arrangement aimed at extending political dominance of one zone to 16 years, immediate power rotation, an end to alleged political persecution, the implementation of promotions with corresponding salary increases for deserving civil servants and mass employment of youths.

It also demanded the payment of outstanding salaries, pensions and gratuities, urgent intervention in security, education and healthcare, transparency in the management of state revenue and a forensic audit of local government finances.

The group further called for full financial autonomy for local governments in line with the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy.

The coalition said the campaign was not directed against any individual or ethnic group but was aimed at promoting justice, accountability, fairness and inclusive governance.

“We are East, Central and West — together,” it declared, insisting that political power and public resources must be managed in the interest of all residents of Kogi State.