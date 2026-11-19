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.Global firm to supply initial 300 CNG-powered buses with first 100 arriving Lagos by Dec

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed plans by the world’s largest bus manufacturer and a global leader in electric and CNG-powered buses, Yutong, to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria, following his invitation to the Chinese automotive giant to support the expansion of affordable mass transportation across the country.



Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Thursday, stated that

the investment will support the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme (NACTP) in collaboration with State Governments, which targets transport fare reductions of approximately 40 per cent on participating routes, in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0 for 2027–2031.

Under the agreement, which is scheduled to be signed in Lagos on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Yutong will supply an initial 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December, 2026.



Subsequent buses will be assembled in Nigeria through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, reviving local industrial capacity, reducing dependence on imported vehicles and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.



Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, brings extensive experience in mass transit manufacturing, with operations across international markets and a track record of supporting local assembly and public transportation projects in several countries.



The President noted that the investment comes as CNG adoption continues to increase nationwide, supported by the expansion of refuelling infrastructure through Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) and private sector investors.



These interventions include deploying Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) and the President’s directive for 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide, laying the foundation for a wider rollout of affordable commercial buses.



Tinubu emphasised that reducing the daily cost of transportation for Nigerians remains the central objective of these investments.



He noted that millions of Nigerians depend on commercial transportation to get to work, take their children to school, travel to markets and move goods between communities. For many households, transportation consumes a significant portion of their daily earnings.



The President stressed that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into lower fares for passengers, allowing workers, traders and families to retain more of their income for food, education and other essential needs.



He pointed to the approximately 40 per cent fare-reduction target under the NACTP, as outlined in his Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0, and reiterates his administration’s determination to work with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG transportation to more routes nationwide.



He welcomed Yutong’s decision to establish local assembly capacity in Nigeria, noting that the investment will help sustain the supply of affordable commercial buses while facilitating technology transfer, creating skilled employment and strengthening the country’s automotive industry.



Tinubu reiterated that the success of the CNG programme must ultimately be measured by how much Nigerians save on transportation, and assures citizens of his administration’s continued commitment to reducing living costs through practical investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and affordable mass transit.