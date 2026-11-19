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* Only 37% expect 2027 elections to be free and fair

* Economic Society: Slower inflation, not sign of lower prices, lists pathways to national rebirth

*Presidency: Worst is over, thumbs up economic trajectory

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria’s foremost public opinion polling and market research firm, NOIPolls Limited, has revealed that 76 per cent of Nigerians were dissatisfied with the working of democracy since the country returned to civil rule.

Also, only about 37 per cent of Nigerians expect the 2027 elections to be free and fair.

NOIPOLL’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chike Nwangwu, presented the figures in Abuja at the National Growth and Development Forum 2026, organised by MoneyLine with Nancy on AIT.

The event themed, ‘The Nigeria We Want: The Economy, Your Money, Our Future,’ drew participation from leading stakeholders in the public and private sectors, the academia, and development finance institutions (DFIs), among others.

Nwangwu, who presented perception polls on the society, stated that 76 per cent of the citizens submitted that democracy had not fared better 27 years after, while 55 per cent of Nigerians believe that democracy was preferable to other forms of government.

Similarly, 57 per cent of Nigerians claimed that Nigeria was moving in the wrong direction as a nation.

However, Nwangwu disclosed that inspite of the their disappoinments in many spheres of national life, 79 per cent were still proud to be Nigerians, with another 79 per cent hopeful about the future.

In his goodwill message, President of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), Dr. Baba Yusuf Musa, argued that the theme of the event was a reminder that economic policy was never merely a contest of statistics, “but the mother calculating what she can afford in the market; the graduate in search of the dignity of work; the farmer hoping to harvest in safety; the entrepreneur weighing the cost of power and credit”.

According to him, “The Nigeria we want must be built upon the Nigeria we have, and the Nigeria we have was shaped by those who came before us.

“Let me therefore begin, as economists must, with the evidence, including the evidence of history.

“History first offers credit. In the era of our National Development Plans, Nigeria thought in decades, not in budget cycles. The First Plan of 1962 to 1968 gave us the Kainji Dam, the Niger Bridge at Onitsha and our first refinery at Port Harcourt.

“Later plans gave us the Warri and Kaduna refineries, new federal universities, the unity colleges and great arterial highways. Some 60 years on, many remain the backbone of our national infrastructure. History also demands candour.

“Somewhere along the way, we lost vital links between plan and performance. We built, but did not always maintain. The oil windfall of the 1970s drew us away from the agriculture and non-oil exports that had sustained us.”

Musa regretted that strategic projects such as the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, begun with great promise, have yet to be fulfilled after several decades, adding that when formal planning gave way in the mid-1980s, long-term strategy too often yielded to visions that changed with administrations.

The NES President noted that while he was not indicting any generation or government, a nation that does not learn from its past was condemned to pay for it twice.

He offered five pathways towards attaining a country of Nigerians’ dream.

The NES President underscored the need for growth that creates jobs and reaches the poor, adding that over half of poor Nigerians earn their living in agriculture.

“Raising farm productivity, through storage, rural roads, irrigation, security and finance, is therefore not merely agricultural policy. It is poverty policy, food-price policy and security policy.”

Second, he called for predictable prices, savings that hold their value, and credit within reach, stressing that slower inflation does not mean lower prices as the price level is still some 12 per cent above last December.

“The easing of the policy rate must find its way to the lending rates faced by small businesses, the true engine of employment. That requires fiscal and monetary policies that are credible, coordinated and clearly communicated.

“Third, an economy that produces what it consumes and sells to the world. No nation has built enduring prosperity on imports alone. Reliable power, efficient ports, secure trade routes and enforceable contracts together form the architecture of competitiveness.

“And may I gently suggest that we stop celebrating projects because they are launched, and judge them by the services they deliver. Under the African Continental Free Trade Area, Nigeria should become the factory floor and services hub of a market of 1.4 billion people.

“Fourth, investment in people above all else. Our youthful population is either our greatest dividend or our gravest risk, and it is policy, not providence, that will decide which. Foundational learning, primary healthcare, digital skills and the full economic participation of women are among the highest-return investments any economist can recommend.

“Social protection must be a bridge to opportunity, not a destination. Inclusion is not charity; it is a condition for national productivity,” Musa argued, and called for disciplined public finance and credible public institutions.

According to him, “Our deeper challenge is the gap between announcement and implementation. Debt is a financing instrument, not a development strategy. And every naira of public spending should answer three questions: What problem will it solve? Who will benefit? And how will we know it worked?Permit me a word of counsel.”

Also, in his goodwill message, President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN), Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said the theme spoke to a fundamental question that should underpin every economic policy conversation, vis-a-vis how to

translate economic reforms, policy interventions and improvements in macroeconomic indicators into tangible improvements in the living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

By and large, he said the success of any economic reform must be measured not merely by improvements in gross domestic product (GDP), foreign exchange stability, government revenue or external reserves, but by its capacity to create jobs, improve purchasing power, reduce poverty, expand opportunities and enhance the overall quality of life of citizens.

He maintained that while macroeconomic stabilisation is an important foundation for sustainable growth, it must be complemented by policies that stimulate productive investment, support small and medium-scale enterprises, strengthen domestic production, promote financial inclusion and ensure that economic opportunities reach households and businesses across the country.

The Special Adviser to the President, Dr. Tope Fasua, noted that inspite of some of the adverse fallouts of the economic reforms, the worst was over, admonishing against perpetual despondency.

He explained that the country was better with the reforms despite the temporary hardship faced by Nigerians, adding that macroeconomic fundamentals remain the fulcrum for microeconomic well-being to kick in.

Earlier in her welcome address, the convener of the event, Nancy Illoh-Nnaji, underscored the necessity of the public form, saying Moneyline with Nancy on AIT had deliberately positioned its platforms as a bridge between government, policymakers, institutions and the public.

“We don’t just report what institutions are doing; we want people to understand why it matters and what it means for their lives,” she said.