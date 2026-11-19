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Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council (APC-CC) in Ebonyi State said the party would flag off its campaigns on November 26, in Afikpo council area, warning against political violence and any form of lawlessness during the 2027 general elections.

The Director of the Directorate of Communications of the APC Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation for 2027, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, stated this on Thursday during the inaugural press briefing of the campaign organisation at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki.

Senator Onwe maintained that the party’s commitment to democratic competition would be demonstrated through issue-based engagement, constructive political discourse and the presentation of its administration’s record in governance.

He further denied that the ruling party had no policy or directive authorising the destruction of opposition campaign materials, stressing that political competition must be conducted within the confines of democratic principles and the rule of law.

“It is not possible for a ruling government to have a policy of destruction, whether it is the destruction of posters, billboards or the commission of violence against the opposition. No,” he declared.

He categorically stated that the APC in Ebonyi State did not support acts of violence, lawlessness or extrajudicial conduct, adding that the party would pursue its political engagements through legitimate and issue-based campaigns.

“APC in Ebonyi State does not support acts of violence. It does not support lawlessness. It does not support actions that are extrajudicial,” Onwe said.

He said that the party would concentrate on showcasing the achievements of the Governor Francis Nwifuru-led administration rather than engaging in activities capable of undermining the democratic rights of opposition parties.

“APC in Ebonyi State will campaign with integrity, with honour, and will only project the positive achievements of the APC government in Ebonyi State. No more, no less,” he added.

The campaign director advised individuals and political parties who felt aggrieved by the alleged removal or destruction of their campaign materials to seek redress through the appropriate security agencies rather than resorting to self-help.

“I would advise those who feel aggrieved in any shape, in any way, in any form, to take the matter to the police,” he stated.

Onwe also assured that neither the state government, the APC State Working Committee nor any party official would shield individuals found to have engaged in unlawful conduct, irrespective of their political affiliations.