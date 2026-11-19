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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission immediately disclose and submit to independent scrutiny any artificial intelligence system it intends to use in processing polling unit results for the 2027 general elections. Nigerians must know whether a machine will be allowed to delay, reject or interfere with the transmission of their votes before the first ballot is cast.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said he had written to the INEC Chairman on behalf of the African Democratic Congress and allied democratic stakeholders to demand algorithmic transparency, an independent audit and clear rules for human oversight. The petition follows INEC’s announced integration of AI and intelligent document processing into the route between its Data Verification and Authentication System, DIVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing portal, IReV.

“INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust a system whose rules they are forbidden to see. If an algorithm can flag a polling unit result sheet, the public deserves to know what triggers that flag, who set the threshold, who can change it and what happens to the result afterward.

“The danger is plain. A valid result sheet photographed in poor light, bearing unfamiliar handwriting or produced on worn paper must not be held back because a machine fails to recognise it. Nor can INEC leave room for a system that treats errors in one area as harmless while treating similar errors elsewhere as grounds to delay results. Such decisions would affect real votes, cast by real people, whose rights cannot be made dependent on secret software settings.”

Atiku said INEC must publish the system’s technical and operational framework, including the sources of its training data, the criteria used to flag discrepancies and the identities of its developers and third party vendors. He demanded that independent cybersecurity experts, political party technology representatives and civil society technologists be given access to the source code, training data and decision logs for a meaningful audit before the nationwide mock accreditation scheduled for 28 November 2026.

He also called on INEC to publish a clear procedure for every result sheet flagged by the system: who reviews it, how the decision is recorded, how political parties are notified and how an error can be challenged promptly. AI, he said, must remain an administrative aid under human supervision. It must have no automated power to delete, alter or permanently block a result.

“The polling unit result sheet, Form EC8A, records what happened where the people voted. INEC must publicly reaffirm the legal status of the physical form completed and signed at the polling unit, and explain how it will resolve any conflict between that document and an AI assessment. A machine’s verdict cannot be allowed to quietly displace the evidence witnessed by voters and party agents.”

Atiku further demanded real time monitoring access for political parties, through a dedicated dashboard or suitable observer interface, so they can detect unusual patterns of flagging, delays or blocked uploads while an election is under way. He called on the National Assembly to summon INEC’s leadership and ICT Directorate for public answers about the system’s design, safeguards and audit arrangements.

He urged election observers and international partners to pay attention to the digital handling of results alongside events at polling units. Voters, he added, should lawfully document results as announced and displayed at their polling units so there is a public record against which uploaded results can be checked.

“Our Affordable Life campaign is a promise to bring down the crushing cost of living, restore opportunity and make government answer to the people it serves. Nigerians must be free to accept or reject that promise at the ballot box. No hidden algorithm should stand between a struggling family’s vote and the change that family hopes to see.

“INEC has an opportunity to answer these questions before mistrust hardens into a crisis. Open the system. Let independent experts test it. Publish the rules for correcting its mistakes. Guarantee that no valid vote will disappear behind a screen marked ‘flagged’.

“Nigerians will not accept an election in which they can watch the counting at their polling unit but cannot see what happens when their result enters INEC’s digital system. Families facing the daily struggle to afford food, fuel and basic necessities deserve the power to choose a better life. Their votes belong to them. INEC must prove, in public and before election day, that its technology will protect those votes.”