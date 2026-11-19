Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Oluchi Chibuzor

Forex Trading Experts have called for stronger collaboration between regulators, brokers and other players in the financial technology ecosystem to address misinformation, build trust and promote responsible participation in the foreign exchange market worth about $9.5trillion daily.

Speaking at the second edition of the Africa Forex Trading Expo in Lagos, the Director of Azelia Expo, Zach Kiratu, said the absence of a central platform for stakeholders to interact, alongside widespread misinformation about the industry, informed the establishment of the expo.

He explained that the platform brings together forex brokers, cryptocurrency exchanges, payment service providers, fintech companies, educators, regulators, affiliates and introducing brokers to encourage engagement and collaboration.

According to him, “One of the reasons we started the expo was that there was a lack of a central point where all the players could meet. We also observed that there is a lot of misinformation out there about forex trading, with people painting it as gambling, which it is not.

“It is a viable business, but the kind of information that has been channelled out there is painting forex trading as gambling, which it is not. So that was also one of the reasons we started the expo, to demystify forex trading and even crypto and all these, what you are calling, digital assets. So we want to demystify them, we want people to understand, because when we talk about the forex market, this is a very big market that has about $9.6 trillion daily.”

Similarly, the Business Development Manager, FXTM, Inahoro Rachel, called for greater efforts to demystify financial markets and encourage more women to embrace forex trading professionally.

She said “misconceptions portraying trading as gambling or quick-money-making schemes could discourage women from exploring opportunities in the market. So they need a mentor to professionally learn the rudimentary skills to trade.”

Founder Spark FX Academy, Citadel Egigba, emphasised the importance of education before entering the forex market, advising prospective traders to understand its operations and risks before committing funds.

“The first thing to do is not to begin to trade. The first thing is to understand the system. You need to go through the learning phase,” Egigba said.