Jonathan Celebrates Babangida at 85, Hails His Contributions to Nigeria

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 85th birthday, describing his life as one marked by service, leadership and enduring contributions to Nigeria.

In a goodwill message issued to mark Babangida’s birthday, Jonathan, on behalf of his family, warmly felicitated the former military leader and acknowledged his years of service in the military and public sector.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said Babangida’s tenure as head of state remains a significant part of Nigeria’s history, adding that his experience and wisdom continue to provide valuable lessons for present and future generations.

According to Jonathan, “This milestone is a testament to a life of service, leadership, and enduring contributions to the development of our great nation.”



The former president prayed that God would grant Babangida continued good health, peace, strength and many more years of fulfilment in the company of his family and loved ones.

He also urged the former military president to use the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on his national service and the lives he had touched over the years.



“May your birthday be a moment of gratitude for the journey you have undertaken and an opportunity to reflect on the many lives you have touched through your years of national service,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan wished Babangida a happy 85th birthday and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon him and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.