Tinubu Orders Probe of Military Plane Crash, Mourns Victims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 jet that crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that having been briefed by the Chief of Sir Staff, he has directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

“I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation following the accident.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

“I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation.

“I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site”, Tinubu said.

The President expressed profound sadness over the crash of the aircraft which was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

Tinubu extended his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”