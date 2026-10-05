You Can’t Understand Teachers’ Struggles If You Can’t Name Your Teachers, Atiku Tackles Tinubu

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has paid tribute to teachers across Nigeria, while condemning the rising cost of living which he said is making it increasingly difficult for teachers to support their families and perform their duties.

Atiku spoke in a statement issued on Monday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, to mark the 2026 Teachers’ Day.

The former vice president said he still remembered and loved his teachers, both those alive and those who had passed on.

“Of course, I appreciate Nigerian teachers. I am a product of their work and the education I received in their classrooms. I still remember the names and faces of my early teachers in Jada, who saw potential in a young ophan when few others did. They taught me arithmetic and grammar, but they also gave me a future.

“When I hear of a teacher forced to walk miles because transport fares consume so much of their salary, or borrowing food on credit to feed their family before going to teach our children, my heart breaks. No nation can rise above the level of its teachers. I will honour them not only with words, but with policies that improve their welfare and make life more affordable.”

Atiku also criticised President Bola Tinubu, saying the President’s inability to name a teacher or classmate demonstrated how disconnected he was from the experiences of teachers.

“It is both revealing and deeply embarrassing that Bola Tinubu cannot name a single teacher who stood before him or a classmate who sat beside him. Teachers are the architects of every nation’s future. A leader who cannot remember those who laid the foundation of his own education has shown just how far removed he is from the classroom and from the daily struggles of those who keep it alive.

“If he cannot honour the people who helped shape him, how can he understand the sacrifices teachers make today? Such a president cannot make life dignified or affordable for teachers—not in the country he leads, nor in the community he calls home,” he said.

Atiku said teachers were expected to continue giving their best despite rising costs of food, transportation, rent and electricity.

“Government cannot praise teachers on this day and leave them to face hardship for the rest of the year. A commemorative message cannot pay a teacher’s bills. Respect must be reflected in fair conditions, reliable support and policies that make life affordable.

“I apologise to Nigeria’s teachers and to all Nigerians on behalf of a leadership that has failed to make their welfare a priority. Teachers deserve more than praise, and Nigerians deserve a government that puts their lives and livelihoods first,” he said.

Atiku, who is an educationist and founder of the American University of Nigeria, said he understood the dedication required of teachers.

He described teachers as builders of confidence, knowledge and opportunity, stressing that Nigeria could not secure its future while neglecting those responsible for educating its children.

“My promise is clear: I will work to make life affordable again. Teachers and families should not have to watch their incomes disappear on food, transport, rent and electricity. We will pursue policies that bring down the cost of living, support decent jobs and ensure that hard work can provide a dignified life,” he said.

Atiku thanked teachers across the country for their service and urged the government to match its praise for them with meaningful support.