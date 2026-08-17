HoS Inaugurates Technical Working Committee on Digital Transformation Agenda

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, has inaugurated a high-level Technical Working Committee (TWC) to drive the implementation and coordination of the Federal Executive Council-approved digital transformation agenda.

The 11-member TWC, chaired by Dr. Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is saddled with developing the architecture, roadmap and governance mechanisms required to move the Service towards a more connected, efficient, secure and citizen-focused digital operating environment.

Walson-Jack said the inauguration was a defining milestone in the reform of the Federal Civil Service.

She stated that the Committee was constituted following the FEC’s approval of the Federal Civil Service Digital Transformation Progress Report that entrusted critical responsibilities on the OHCSF and required coordinated action across Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Walson-Jack added that digital transformation agenda must translate policy into measurable improvements in the way government works and delivers services to citizens.

The head of service noted that the time has come for the Federal Civil Service to move beyond isolated and fragmented digital initiatives and establish a coherent, government-wide digital ecosystem where information can flow securely, processes simplified and public servants are empowered to work more efficiently.

She charged the committee to develop a comprehensive digital transformation implementation framework and roadmap that would provide a clear pathway for the expansion, adoption and sustainability of digitalisation across the federal civil service.

She emphasised that the framework must address the critical dimensions of policy, governance, institutional coordination, interoperability, cybersecurity, financing, digital readiness, capacity development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, while ensuring that digital transformation remains sustainable beyond individual initiatives or administrations.

She noted that the success of the initiative would depend not only on technology but on people, processes and institutional culture, adding that public servants must be adequately equipped and supported to adopt and effectively use digital tools in the discharge of their responsibilities.

According to Walson-Jack, the initiative aligned with the ongoing reforms under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, and the broader vision of building a world-class, professional and digitally enabled Service capable of supporting national development and delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Nadungu Gagare, who responded on behalf of the Committee, described the assignment as strategic and timely.

He assured that members of the Committee would bring their collective expertise and experience to bear on the assignment and work closely with relevant MDAs and stakeholders to develop a framework that is practical, sustainable, inclusive and responsive to the realities of the Nigerian Civil Service.

The committee is expected to submit its first report, which will provide the basis for the constitution of a Steering Committee, to be chaired by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and which will provide strategic oversight for the implementation of the digital transformation agenda, within one week.