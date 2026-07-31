Youth Flags off Applications for Adedeji Taxation, Fiscal Policy Fellowship

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing has opened applications for the 2026 Zacch Adedeji Taxation and Fiscal Policy Fellowship (ZATPF), a flagship initiative aimed at equipping exceptional young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills to shape the future of taxation, public finance, revenue administration and economic governance.

The Fellowship is designed to build a pipeline of young fiscal innovators and policy leaders capable of developing practical solutions to Nigeria’s economic and fiscal challenges while promoting transparency, accountability, innovation and effective public finance management.

Speaking on the initiative, APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, said the Fellowship represents an investment in young Nigerians who can contribute meaningfully to the country’s fiscal transformation.

“Nigeria’s fiscal transformation requires a new generation of young people with the competence, creativity and courage to design solutions and build institutions that work. The Zacch Adedeji Taxation and Fiscal Policy Fellowship is our deliberate investment in those young Nigerians who will not merely discuss policy, but help shape and implement it.

“Furthermore, we are building a generation of fiscal innovators and policy leaders who understand that nation-building demands competence, integrity and a deep commitment to public service.”