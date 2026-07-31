Orah Inducted as Member of Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria

The Executive Director, Special Duties, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, has been inducted as member of Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD)

Orah is a professional who has versed experience in the medical field and in public service. Orah is astute administrator. She served as the Deputy Chairperson of Protocol in Anambra state and Board Director of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE)

Orah’s work in the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) saw her oversee various community relations project targeted at improving the lives of indigenes in some communities across Nigeria.

Through several training courses abroad, Orah has broadened her horizon and strengthened her analytical and execution skills with unparalleled value-creating abilities.

She has worked in the UK for several years and garnered invaluable experience as a seasoned medical professional and administrator.

Orah obtained MSc. Medical Ultrasound from Bournemouth University, Bournemouth, Dorset, UK, and a BSc. (Hons) in Radiography & Imaging from the University of Hertfordshire, UK.

She is currently Vice President Association of Medical Ultrasound Practitioners of Nigeria.

At the induction, themed: “The Director Mandate: Governing for Value and Resilience’, Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi, urged directors to safeguard institutions and ensure long-term sustainability beyond their tenure in office.

The professor advised the new inductees to promote ethical leadership and corporate governance across public and private sectors.