ICPC Arraigns Ex-Minister, Nnaji, Over Alleged Forgery

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Uche Nnaji, was on Monday, arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering, corruption, forgery and the use of false documents.

Nnaji was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He however, pleaded not guilty to the entire six counts contained in the charge read to him.

Following his plea, counsel to the prosecution, Mr Osuobeni Akponimisingha, sought the court’s permission to begin trial, adding that three of the prosecution witnesses are in court to testify.

But, Mr Ogwu Onoja (SAN), who represented the defendant, said he would need some time to study the charge and prepare his client for trial.

He also informed the court that he had filed an application praying the court to admit the defendant to bail.

Responding, Akponimisingha said he was not opposing the application for bail since it was at the discretion of the court to grant or refuse bail.

In a short ruling, trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20 million and one surety in like sum.

“The proposed surety shall be a Federal Civil Servant within the court’s judicial division of not less than grade level 15 and shall fix evidence of receipt of salary for a period not less than three months.

“The proposed surety shall also deposit his letter of offer of pensionable employment to the aforementioned grade level and also a letter from the proposed surety’s immediate head of department shall be deposited with the court’s registry,” the judge said.

Other conditions of the bail are that the surety must depose to an affidavit of means and enter into a bail bond and deposit his recent passport photographs.

The defendant is to also deposit his valid Nigerian official passport as well as his valid Nigerian international passport at the court’s registry.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until September 21 for commencement of trial.

According to the charge, Nnaji allegedly took possession of N29.58 million paid into his Fidelity Bank account as salaries and allowances while serving as minister.

The ICPC alleged that he reasonably ought to have known the funds were proceeds of unlawful acts, namely corruption and fraud.

The commission said the alleged offence contravened Section 18(2)(d) and is punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count two, the ICPC alleged that Nnaji used his office as minister to confer a corrupt advantage on himself, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The commission further alleged that with intent to mislead the Federal Government, he knowingly presented a false National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate No. A231309, during his ministerial appointment process.

The ICPC also alleged that in August 2023, Nnaji knowingly presented a false Microbiology/Biochemistry degree certificate, No. 004501, purportedly issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

According to the charge, the act also contravenes Section 17(1)(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In count five, the commission alleged that Nnaji around May 1986, knowingly produced a false Certificate of National Service, No. A231309, and used it as genuine.

The ICPC said the alleged offence was contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

In count six, the commission alleged that the former minister knowingly produced a false degree certificate in microbiology/biochemistry, purportedly issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, around July 1985.

The prosecution alleged that he used the document as genuine, contrary to Section 363 and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 300 members of a non-governmental organisation, Global Gender Safety and Moral Development, stormed the court in support of Nnaji’s arraignment, demanding accountability and the enforcement of the rule of law.

The convener of the group, Mr Shuaibu Abdulkadir, said that public office demanded honesty, accountability and respect for the rule of law.

He urged the relevant authorities to handle the case strictly in accordance with the law, insisting that no individual was above justice.

Abdulkadir also called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as the ICPC, to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour, adding that justice must prevail.