LP Unveils Female Veteran Nurse as Vice Presidential Candidate for 2027 General Election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has unveiled Hajia Bintu Konto as its vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, pairing her with the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Chibuzo Okereke.

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

He said, “The decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and reflected our commitment to presenting a ticket that embodies competence, integrity, inclusiveness, patriotism and proven capacity for public service.

“Her experience in governance engagement, humanitarian coordination, women’s empowerment and public policy, as well as her fluency in English, Hausa, Kanuri, Shuwa, Fulani and Bura, would strengthen the party’s presidential ticket.

“Her nomination underscored its commitment to gender inclusion, national unity and competent leadership. We also believe that the Okereke-Konto ticket represented a new generation of purposeful, people-centred leadership committed to restoring hope, strengthening national institutions, reviving the economy, improving security and delivering responsible governance.”

Continuing, the party called on Nigerians to support its presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 election.

Konto, who hails from the north, is a trained nurse, midwife, health educator and public health specialist with a master’s degree in public health.

She has more than three decades of experience in healthcare delivery, humanitarian intervention and community development, particularly in conflict-affected communities across Northern Nigeria.

The former Catholic Relief Services official served in several leadership positions, including as Community and Government Liaison Programme Officer, where she worked with governments, traditional institutions, civil society groups, and local communities on health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as humanitarian programmes.

The move comes barely 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally retained Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

The nomination was officially submitted to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, in Abuja for onward submission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in line with the Electoral Act.