Insecurity: Yoruba Elders Launch Fundraising, Promise Security Turnaround in 60 Days

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE) have launched a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting security efforts to tackle banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in 10 states across the country.

The initiative was designed to provide resources, including security equipment and operational tools, to strengthen efforts against criminal activities threatening communities in Yoruba-speaking areas.

The Secretary-General of the council, Dr. Victor Taiwo, made the disclosure while addressing journalists in Ibadan, where he appealed to wealthy Yoruba individuals and other well-meaning Nigerians to support the campaign.

He said the funds generated from the initiative would be used to acquire equipment such as surveillance drones and other security gadgets required to improve intelligence gathering and response operations.

Taiwo expressed confidence that the proposed security intervention would significantly reduce cases of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism within a short period if the necessary resources were made available.

“We have identified a solution that can stop banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, but we are not prepared to disclose it at this stage. What we need now are the necessary resources,” he said.

He added that the council believed the security plan could achieve major results within 60 days once fully implemented.

According to him, the proposed intervention would cover 10 states, including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta states.

The CYE Secretary-General lamented that his previous warnings since 2015 over what he described as alleged plans by criminal elements to expand their activities into parts of the South-west had not received adequate attention.

He, however, said the Council would not remain passive in the face of growing security concerns.

“We have to find ways to halt the further expansion of banditry and secure the release of those in captivity. Yoruba people are not ready to succumb to what we perceive as threats. We will resist with all the resources available to us,” he stated.

Taiwo disclosed that the fundraising campaign had already begun receiving contributions from some individuals, while urging more Yoruba sons and daughters with the capacity to support the initiative to come forward.

He also alleged that several communities had been affected by insecurity, claiming that 17 traditional rulers had been killed in Kwara State and that some residents had abandoned their communities due to fear of attacks.

The council further alleged that armed groups were attempting to expand their activities into Yoruba communities, warning that urgent action was needed to prevent further deterioration of the security situation.

Taiwo criticised political leaders for what he described as inadequate response to the worsening insecurity and called for greater commitment from stakeholders.