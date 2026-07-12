After IPI Nigeria’s Intervention, DSS Releases Journalist Arrested for Possession of Drone

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has announced the release of journalist Zainab Sodiq, who was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over her possession of a drone.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Secretary of IPI Nigeria, Ahmed Shekarau, said Sodiq was released to the Institute’s leadership at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026, following the organisation’s intervention.

Sodiq was reportedly intercepted by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday, July 6, 2026, while preparing to travel with the drone.

Although she was allowed to continue her journey to Abuja on Monday, she was directed to report to the DSS headquarters on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, where she was subsequently detained for possessing the device without the requisite End-User Certificate.

IPI Nigeria has confirmed that Sodiq has now been released to the Institute’s leadership.

Commenting on the development, the President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, welcomed Sodiq’s release and commended the DSS for its engagement with the Institute.

“We are pleased that this matter has been resolved and that Sodiq has regained her freedom. We appreciate the DSS for responding to our intervention and for facilitating her release,” Mojeed said.

He added: “While we recognise the responsibility of security agencies to enforce laws and regulations designed to protect national security, such responsibilities should always be discharged with due regard for the constitutional rights of journalists and other citizens. We encourage continued dialogue and mutual understanding between security agencies and the media to ensure that legitimate security concerns are addressed without unduly impeding press freedom or journalists carrying out their professional duties.”

“IPI Nigeria appreciates all individuals and organisations that expressed concern about the journalist’s detention and supported efforts to secure her release. The Institute reiterates its commitment to constructive engagement with relevant authorities to safeguard press freedom while recognising legitimate national security concerns within the framework of the law and respect for fundamental human rights.”