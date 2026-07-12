Marwa Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Support to Tackle Drug Abuse, Protect Girl-child

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.) has called for the protection of the girl-child against systemic vulnerabilities that drive women and youth toward drug abuse and exploitation.

Marwa, who made the call in his remarks at the public presentation of a book: “In The Shadow of the Neem Tree,” written by his daughter, Mariam Marwa-Abdu, in Kaduna yesterday, stated that “by protecting the girl-child, we protect the family, and by protecting the family, we secure the nation.”

He said efforts to protect the vulnerable in society should not be left to government and non-governmental organisations alone but must be embraced by every stakeholder, including traditional institutions.

According to him, “as the Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, I see firsthand, every day, how systemic vulnerabilities like poverty, abuse, and lack of education drive women and youth toward drug abuse and exploitation. Advocacy like Mariam’s is the first line of defence. We cannot leave this battle to the government or non-governmental organisations alone. We need the partnership of our revered traditional institutions, led by custodians of culture like His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to shift the cultural paradigm. We must protect our daughters, educate them, and give them the wings to fly.”

While commending the author for her courage, intellect, and compassion, and for making him and the entire family incredibly proud, Marwa urged the gathering to ensure the message conveyed on the pages of the book reaches every corner of society.

“To see all four of my eldest children, who are all coincidentally lawyers, pick up the pen to fight societal ills and document human experiences is the greatest legacy a father could ask for. We have become practically a family of authors!”

He noted that the book, “In The Shadow of the Neem Tree,” tackles an issue that is both heartbreaking and urgent: the reality of young girls forced into early marriages and the devastating consequences that follow.

“The ‘Neem Tree’ is a common sight in our northern communities, providing shade from the scorching sun. Yet, ironically, under some of these very shades, silent traditional arrangements occur that eclipse the bright futures of our young daughters. Early marriage robs a girl of her childhood, her education, her health, and her potential to contribute meaningfully to society. Mariam uses her legal background and her storytelling prowess to shine a harsh but necessary light on these dark corners, forcing us to confront the bad outcomes of this practice.”

The author, Mrs. Mariam Marwa-Abdu, founder of the Women and Children’s Rights and Empowerment Foundation (WCREF), stated that the book is not just a work of fiction but a literary manifesto of her lifelong mission. She said that through her NGO, which she founded in 2011, she has spent over a decade translating the book’s words into direct action.