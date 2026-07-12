Akume: FG is Building Economy, Creating Opportunities, Restoring Confidence in Governance

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, yesterday said the federal government was deliberate building an economy that created opportunities, strengthened institutions, improved infrastructure, enhanced social welfare and restored public confidence in governance.

Akume stated this at the 2026 Permanent Secretaries’ Retreat held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa lbom State, saying this was the essence of the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

These aspirations, the SGF said, cannot be realised through budget appropriations alone, but also on disciplined implementation, prudent financial management and a procurement system that delivers value for money.

He maintained that the success of government was ultimately measured not only by the quality of its policies but by the results those policies delivered to the citizens.

“Roads must be completed. Hospitals must be equipped. Schools must be improved. Water and sanitation projects must reach communities. Security infrastructure must be strengthened. Investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, technology and critical infrastructure must translate into better lives for Nigerians,” he said.

Akume noted that as permanent secretaries, they were the accounting officers of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), adding that in that capacity, they should provide the institutional leadership that would transform government policies into practical outcomes.

“The quality of procurement planning, the timeliness of project execution, the integrity of contract administration and the effectiveness of financial oversight are all influenced by your leadership.

“This places on you a responsibility that extends beyond administrative compliance. It calls for strategic thinking, ethical leadership and a steadfast commitment to the principles of transparency, fairness and accountability. Every procurement decision should reinforce public trust and demonstrate responsible stewardship of public resources.

The theme of this retreat, “Strengthening Procurement Leadership and Accountability for Effective Budget Execution and National Development,” the SGF said was both timely and compelling.

“It speaks directly to one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to public institutions: ensuring that public resources are managed with integrity, efficiency and measurable impact.”

He posited that one of the federal government’s key priorities was to improve budget implementation.

“We have made significant progress in strengthening budget preparation and aligning public expenditure with national priorities.

“However, the true measure of success lies in ensuring that approved budgets are implemented efficiently and that projects are completed on schedule, within cost and to the required quality standards.”

Experience, he said, had shown that delayed procurement planning, weak project preparation, fragmented institutional coordination and inadequate contract management could undermine even the most carefully prepared budgets.

Addressing these challenges, he said required leadership, discipline and collaboration across the public service, as no Ministry, Department or Agency would operate in isolation.

He pointed out that the complexity of today’s national development agenda demanded closer cooperation among institutions, adding also that infrastructure projects often required the coordinated efforts of multiple MDAs.

The SGF said social investment programmes depended on effective partnerships across sectors; adding that economic reforms succeeded when institutions worked towards common objectives with shared accountability.

“As Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I remain committed to strengthening inter-ministerial coordination so that government programmes are implemented in a coherent, efficient and results-oriented manner.

“I encourage all Permanent Secretaries to deepen collaboration, share information promptly, resolve institutional bottlenecks constructively and adopt a whole-of-government approach to policy implementation.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement has continued to advance reforms that promote transparency, professionalism and efficiency in public procurement.

“These reforms, including the adoption of digital procurement processes, strengthened procurement planning, Nigeria First Policy, Debarment Policy, Variations of Contract Sums and Mandatory Use of Final Designs, enhanced compliance monitoring and capacity development, deserve the full support of every Ministry, Department and Agency.

“May I reiterate here that the federal government has approved the implementation of these policies and appropriate sanctions would be applied to erring officers.”