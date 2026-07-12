Downtown Promotions, LASG Rev Up for Victoria Island Carnival

Yinka Olatunbosun

The maiden edition of the Victoria Island Carnival is scheduled to take place in Lagos from 14 to 18 September. Organised by Downtown Promotions in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the event is themed “Eko’s Jewel: A Legacy Rich in Colour” and is designed to celebrate the unique identity of Victoria Island.

While Lagos Island is traditionally associated with historic cultural celebrations such as the Fanti Carnival, Victoria Island has emerged as the modern face of the city. The new carnival is conceived as a celebration of VI’s distinctive role as the epicentre of Lagos’ business, hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and economic activities.

The initiative also aligns with the state government’s broader efforts to strengthen and expand Lagos’ tourism sector. By bringing together a vibrant mix of music, fashion, visual arts, food, and cultural experiences, the organisers hope to create a lasting cultural legacy while positioning Lagos as a leading global destination for creative and urban African culture.

Conceived as a week-long celebration, the carnival promises a world-class experience that blends music, fashion, art, food, business, tourism, entertainment, and community engagement in a colourful showcase of one of Africa’s most iconic destinations.

Highlights of the programme include the Carnival Village, the VI Street Party, the Grand Carnival Parade, live music performances, fashion showcases, culinary experiences, cultural exhibitions, art installations, community activations, and business networking events. Together, these activities are intended to reflect the diversity, creativity, and dynamism that define Lagos.

Speaking at the official launch, the organisers described the Victoria Island Carnival as more than just an event, characterising it as a legacy project aimed at connecting people, celebrating culture, and reinforcing Lagos’ status as a premier destination for tourism and cultural exchange.

The carnival is expected to attract residents, tourists, corporate organisations, creatives, hospitality brands, government stakeholders, and members of the international community, creating significant opportunities for collaboration, investment, and economic growth.

Downtown Promotions, the organisers behind the initiative, are known for delivering impactful cultural and entertainment experiences across Lagos, including Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Summit, and the Badagry to the World Concert.

Beyond its entertainment value, the carnival is structured as an economic catalyst. With key venues such as the Carnival Village at Muri Okunola Park and the large-scale VI Street Party along Adeyemo Alakija Street, the event is expected to generate substantial commercial opportunities. It will provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), artisans, and corporate brands with direct access to a high-density audience of residents, visitors, and international tourists.

The inaugural edition places a strong emphasis on contemporary youth culture. Through dedicated creators’ hubs, networking sessions, and lifestyle activations, the carnival seeks to harness the energy and innovation of Nigeria’s young creative and digital entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, ideas, and enterprise.