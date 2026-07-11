Uzodimma Plans Grand Reception for Imo World STEM Champions

Impressed by the superlative performance of Imo students in the just concluded International STEM olympiad in Rome, Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved a grand reception for them.

Onyedikachi Egejurum, an 11-year-old got a gold and emerged the best in mathematics in the world in the primary category, while Don Anele Munachisom won gold in Science in the world in the secondary category.

They were among the three Nigerians who won gold in the STEM olympiad in Rome, Italy.

Education advocate and Educare CEO, Alex Onyia, sponsored the students in the competition after they emerged top performers at the South-east edition of the competition.

In a congratulatory message to the students, Governor Uzodimma commended them for making the state proud.

According to Uzodimma, the performance of the students reflected the huge investments the state government was making in all tiers of education.

“We have invested heavily on education from the primary level to secondary and to the tertiary and we are happy that those investments are yielding fruits,” the governor said.

He appreciated those who identified, encouraged and sponsored the students to the Rome STEM olympiad for their patriotism and described them as partners in the educational advancement of the state.

He announced that as part of the government’s broad strategy in encouraging and developing more talents in the state, he has approved a grand reception for them.

The governor restated his commitment to infrastructural and academic rebirth of the education sector in the state