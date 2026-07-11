Obingwa Remains PDP’s Political Heartland in Abia, Declares Anosike, Promises ‘Special Place’ in Next Administration for LGA

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2027 Abia State election, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has described Obingwa Local Government Area as the party’s strongest base and “headquarters of the PDP in Abia State.”

Anosike made the declaration during a thank-you visit to Obingwa as part of his statewide tour of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs), following his emergence as the PDP flag bearer.

The visit drew party leaders, stakeholders, and members from all 11 wards of Obingwa, who turned out in large numbers to receive the candidate and pledged renewed commitment to the PDP ahead of the 2027 polls.

Addressing the gathering, Anosike praised Obingwa for giving him the highest votes during the party’s governorship primary, saying the result confirms the LGA’s consistent loyalty to the PDP.

“Obingwa is the headquarters of the PDP in Abia State,” he said. “I am here to thank you for nominating me during the primary. Campaigns have not started. When they begin, we will return to Obingwa to campaign,” he said.

He assured the people that their support would be recognised.

“Obingwa has always stood firmly with the PDP, and I assure you that your sacrifices and loyalty will be appreciated. By the grace of God, when we form the next government in 2027, Obingwa will enjoy a special place in our administration,” Anosike stated.

Also speaking, the PDP candidates for Obingwa West, Enyinnaya Appolos; Obingwa East, Chimaraoke Nwogu; and Obingwa/Ugwunagbo/Osisioma Federal Constituency, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, thanked party members for the tickets.

They pledged to justify the confidence through effective representation and urged members to remain united to deliver victory for the PDP in 2027.

Abia PDP Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, commended Obingwa for consistently leading the party’s electoral efforts in the state.

He said the party would again depend on the LGA to spearhead the move to reclaim Government House in 2027.

Amah called on members to sustain unity, set aside differences, and mobilise massively across Obingwa for a decisive win.

Chairman of the Obingwa PDP Stakeholders Forum, Rowland Nwakamma, who spoke on behalf of the local leadership, congratulated all candidates on their emergence and commended members for the peaceful conduct of the primaries.

The event was marked by solidarity rallies, with women, youths and party faithful turning out in PDP colours — a further demonstration of Obingwa’s strategic weight in the party’s Abia calculations.