NIMC, NIPOST Integrate Identity, Digital Address Systems to Revolutionise Public Service Delivery

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have launched a landmark initiative to integrate Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) database with the country’s digital postcode system, a move expected to significantly transform public service delivery, strengthen digital governance and accelerate economic inclusion.

The collaboration, unveiled in Abuja, will allow Nigerians to verify their addresses and retrieve official digital postcodes through the NINAuth platform, effectively linking verified identity with authenticated location information on a single trusted digital infrastructure.

The initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency of government interventions, improve emergency response, facilitate financial inclusion, strengthen logistics and e-commerce operations, and provide more accurate data for national planning.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, described the partnership as a major milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation, saying it goes beyond inter-agency cooperation to establish the foundation for an integrated digital public infrastructure.

She disclosed that the recently enacted NIMC Act 2026 has significantly expanded the Commission’s mandate, making it the custodian of Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for identity and the Root Certification Authority for the National Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

According to her, the legislation provides the legal and technological framework for secure digital identity, electronic authentication, digital signatures and trusted online transactions across government and the private sector.

She, however, stressed that identity without location cannot deliver a fully digital economy.

“The National Identification Number tells us who a person is, while the National Postcode System tells us where that person can be reached. Bringing both together creates the trusted digital foundation required for efficient governance and inclusive economic development,” she said.

Coker-Odusote revealed that technical teams from both agencies had already completed the integration of postcode retrieval into the NINAuth platform, enabling citizens to seamlessly verify both their identity and address.

She noted that the integration aligns with the federal government’s digital transformation agenda by promoting interoperability across public institutions and delivering faster, safer and more efficient services to Nigerians.

She also described NIPOST as a critical partner whose nationwide addressing infrastructure would help extend digital services to every part of the country.

The NIMC chief added that the initiative supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by deepening digital innovation, improving public service delivery and expanding economic opportunities.

In her remarks, Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Omotola Odeyemi, said the collaboration represents a strategic investment in Nigeria’s foundational infrastructure.

She observed that every modern economy depends on two critical capabilities—knowing who people are and knowing where they are—and said integrating digital identity with a national postcode system would significantly improve governance, logistics, emergency response, commerce and access to government services.

Odeyemi said NIPOST is undergoing a major transformation from a traditional postal operator into a modern digital infrastructure institution that connects citizens, businesses and communities.

She identified the National Digital Postcode Initiative as one of the agency’s flagship reforms, noting that postal administrations around the world now play strategic roles in digital inclusion, e-commerce and national addressing systems.

According to her, NIPOST’s extensive nationwide presence and statutory mandate place it in a unique position to provide a reliable national addressing framework capable of supporting Nigeria’s digital economy.

She assured Nigerians that the implementation of the integrated platform would comply with the highest standards of data protection, cybersecurity and institutional accountability.

The partnership comes as the federal government intensifies efforts to build a robust Digital Public Infrastructure that enables secure identity verification, seamless access to public services and greater efficiency across sectors, with digital identity and verified location increasingly recognised as critical pillars of modern governance and economic development.