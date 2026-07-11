NDPHC Hands Over 225MW Gbarain Power Plant for Rehabilitation 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has officially handed over the rehabilitation of its 225MW Gbarain Power Plant to a joint venture comprising TILT Energy Limited and Schneider Electric for the replacement of the plant’s burnt Power Control Module (PCM).

Speaking during the ceremony, NDPHC’s General Manager, Generation Projects, Ginsau Idris, said the PCM was extensively damaged by fire, making its replacement imperative, a statement by the Head of Corporate Communication and External Relations, NDPHC, Nazo Agim stated.

While expressing confidence in the contractors, Idris noted that all parties clearly understood their responsibilities and were committed to delivering the project successfully and within schedule.

For his part, NDPHC’s Executive Director, Generation, Abdullahi Kassim, recalled that the PCM was destroyed in November 2020, just months before the plant was due for inauguration, describing the incident as a major setback to the project.

He commended the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Adighije, for championing the revival of the project.

Kassim also disclosed that complementary infrastructure, including access roads and support buildings, is under construction, describing the Gbarain Power Plant as a strategic asset because of its proximity to gas supply.

Managing Director of TILT Energy Limited, Mr. Deji Awodeji, assured stakeholders that the joint venture would complete the rehabilitation within, and possibly ahead of, the 12-month project timeline without compromising quality.

He reaffirmed the partners’ commitment to restoring the plant to operation as quickly as possible.

In her remarks, the Managing Director/CEO of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, said the project was prioritised after the Gbarain Power Plant was identified as a “low-hanging fruit” capable of delivering a quick boost to electricity generation.

She explained that NDPHC secured the necessary approvals and funding in record time and expressed confidence in the contractors’ capacity to execute the project successfully.

According to her, replacing the burnt PCM will pave the way for the renewed inauguration of the 225MW power plant, thereby strengthening electricity supply and supporting the federal government’s plan to boost supply nationwide.

According to the statement, the ceremony concluded with an inspection of ongoing works at the project site by NDPHC management, contractors and other stakeholders.