Ogunbanjo Family Unveils Solar Lighting, Skills Initiative to Honour Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo

• Project to be formally illuminated July 11

The Ogunbanjo Family, with the support of the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation, has completed the first phase of the Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo ÌMỌ́LẸ̀ Project, a landmark community development initiative aimed at improving public safety, promoting renewable energy and equipping residents with technical skills in Erunwon, Ijebu-Ode.

The project, conceived as a living tribute to the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, combines sustainable infrastructure with community empowerment, reflecting his values of integrity, leadership, service and commitment to community development.



As part of the first phase, according to a statement by the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation Media Office, 80 solar-powered street lights have been installed across major roads and public spaces in Erunwon. The installations are expected to enhance security, improve visibility, support evening commercial activities and promote environmental sustainability through the use of clean energy.



Beyond infrastructure, the initiative incorporated a Community Skills Development Programme implemented in partnership with Infrastructure Management Express Limited (IME). The programme provided selected residents with classroom and practical training in solar lighting systems, installation support, preventive maintenance, fault diagnosis and safe working practices.



According to the statement, the training is designed to ensure local ownership of the project by equipping participants with the knowledge required to maintain the solar infrastructure and preserve its long-term benefits.

To strengthen community participation, the project team also engaged traditional rulers and community leaders in Erunwon and neighbouring communities, seeking their support in safeguarding the installations and ensuring their sustainability.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation and spokesperson for the Ogunbanjo Family, Mrs. Moni Iluyomade, said the initiative was designed to celebrate the late legal luminary through meaningful impact rather than a traditional memorial.



“The ÌMỌ́LẸ̀ Project represents our desire to honour Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo in a manner that reflects the life he lived. Rather than remembering him only through words, we wanted to continue his legacy through meaningful action, creating safer streets, empowering people with practical skills and investing in the long-term wellbeing of the Erunwon community,” she said.



The Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation described the project as a model for sustainable philanthropy, noting that it demonstrates how investments in infrastructure, education and local capacity building can create lasting social impact.

The Foundation said the ÌMỌ́LẸ̀ Project is expected to expand in future phases with additional investments in public spaces, sustainable infrastructure and skills development initiatives to further improve the quality of life in the community.

The project is scheduled to be formally illuminated on July 11, the birthday of the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, symbolising what the family described as “a legacy that continues to bring light, hope and opportunity to future generations.”



The Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo ÌMỌ́LẸ̀ Project is a legacy initiative of the Ogunbanjo Family, supported by the Chris Ogunbanjo Foundation, to promote sustainable development, renewable energy, community empowerment and improved living standards in Erunwon. The Foundation focuses on education, health, youth empowerment, community development and other initiatives aimed at delivering measurable and lasting social impact.