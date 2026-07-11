Sokoto on Path to Lasting Peace as Gov Aliyu Prioritises Security, Says Shagari

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Minister of Water Resources and Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has commended Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for what he described as an unwavering commitment to tackling insecurity and protecting lives and property across the state.

In a statement issued in Sokoto, Shagari said the governor’s sustained investment in security was a clear demonstration of responsible leadership and a strong commitment to the welfare, safety and well-being of the people of the state.

The former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State noted that the administration’s proactive approach to security had contributed significantly to restoring confidence among residents and strengthening stability in communities previously threatened by criminal activities.

According to him, security remains the foundation upon which economic growth, social development and sustainable prosperity are built, stressing that no society can attain meaningful progress in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu has shown commendable commitment in confronting security challenges and ensuring the protection of lives and property across Sokoto State. His administration has consistently demonstrated the political will required to support security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities,” Shagari stated.

He observed that the governor’s continuous support to security agencies through the provision of logistics, operational assistance and strategic collaboration with relevant stakeholders had strengthened ongoing efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality.

Shagari further praised the sacrifices of security personnel serving across the state and the country, describing their dedication, courage and patriotism as critical to the preservation of peace, stability and national unity. “Our security agencies deserve the appreciation and support of all Nigerians,” he said.

The NIWA Governing Board Chairman noted that the gradual restoration of peace in several parts of Sokoto State had stimulated economic activities, encouraged investment and enhanced public confidence in government institutions.

He emphasised that improved security had created opportunities for farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and other productive members of society to pursue their livelihoods with greater confidence and reduced fear of criminal attacks.

“The progress being recorded in the security sector is a reflection of the determination of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration to create a peaceful environment where businesses can flourish,” he added.

Shagari called on residents of the state to continue supporting security agencies through the provision of timely and credible information, stressing that community participation remains indispensable in the fight against crime. He also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups and community-based organizations to sustain efforts aimed at promoting peace, vigilance and social cohesion at the grassroots.

Reaffirming his confidence in the ability of the Sokoto State Government and security agencies to consolidate on gains already achieved, Shagari expressed optimism that ongoing measures would further strengthen peace, stability and socio-economic development. “Together, government, security agencies and citizens can build a safer and more prosperous Sokoto State,” he added.