Oluranti Expands Amazon Luxury Apartments with Ultra-Modern Facility

In a bid to redefine premium hospitality in Ogun State, veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, has insugurated a state-of-the-art, ultra-modern swimming pool at the prestigious Amazon Luxury Apartments in Ilaro.

​The unveiling ceremony marks a major milestone for the luxury establishment, driven by the visionary leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Jerry Oluranti.

​The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of residents, high-profile guests, and well-wishers who gathered to witness the debut of the elite hotel and recreational facility.

Designed to blend elegance with relaxation, the new pool underscores management’s commitment to delivering top-tier hospitality experiences.

​Speaking at the ceremony, Hassan lauded Oluranti for his forward-thinking investments, praising his dedication to elevating the hospitality landscape in Ilaro and neighbouring communities and Ogun State at large.

​”This project reflects incredible foresight and a genuine dedication to raising the bar for modern living and comfort in our community,” Hassan noted.

​With this new addition, Amazon Luxury Apartments cements its reputation as a premier destination for leisure, comfort and upscale accommodation in Ogun State.

The celebration championing innovation and community development further positions the establishment as a distinguished hub of excellence.